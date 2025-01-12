Anemic Offense Troubles Hogs; Lose Third Straight in SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to struggle on offense in search for its first SEC win under coach John Calipari. The Razorbacks fell to 11-5 on the season and 0-3 in conference play with a 71-63 defeat against No. 8 Florida.
Both teams shot the ball poorly, turning the game into a defensive slugfest with plenty of fouls. Arkansas attempted 35 free throws.
In the second half, with the Razorbacks down 10, a 7-0 run got Arkansas back into the game. However, an offensive rebound by Alex Condon set-up a kick out three from Florida's Walter Clayton Jr and the lead quickly ballooned back to double-digits.
New game, same story. Arkansas struggled on the defensive glass against Florida, allowing 12 offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points in the first half. Florida outrebounded Arkansas 49-39.
Four different players were in double figures for Florida as the Gators' interior play proved to be the difference. Alex Condon finished with a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Despite the Gators' leading scorer on the season, Clayton Jr. being held in check with five points on 2-for-9 from the floor and Florida shooting 31% as a team in the first half, the Razorbacks trailed 28-25 at the break.
It's the third straight game that Arkansas has shot below 40% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, including 2-for-16 on layups.
Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland combined for 29 points, but were once again forced to take the most of the shots, ruining the efficiency. The duo shot just 7-for-21 from the floor and did most of it's damage from the charity stripe.
The search for the elusive first SEC win heads to Baton Rouge, La. Arkansas faces LSU 8 p.m. Tuesday and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.