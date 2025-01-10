REPORT: Razorbacks Snag Familiar Face From Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green appears to have returned to Arkansas but at a different position than his previous stint from 2021-2023, according to a report following his announcement on his X account.
Green, a native of Tulsa, will play cornerback for Arkansas in 2025 after being recruited to play running back in the 2021 recruiting cycle. A member of the 2021 class, he signed as a 4-star athlete ranked as the No. 190 overall player in his class, No. 3 athlete nationally and No. 2 overall prospect in Oklahoma.
He chose Arkansas over offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Baylor, South Carolina, Texas Tech and many others. After leaving Arkansas, he initially committed to Tulsa before flipping to Oklahoma State last January but suffered a lower leg injury during the offseason which sidelined him for the entire 2024 season.
During his three seasons with the Razorbacks, Green recorded 201 carries for 953 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns over the same stretch.
Coach Sam Pittman's addition of Green brings Arkansas up to 20 commitments from the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The Razorbacks currently rank No. 15 nationally, according to 247sports transfer portal rankings.