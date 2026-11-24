FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball will have another opportunity to measure itself against nationally ranked competition when it meets No. 11 Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day.

The Razorbacks enter Thursday's matchup with a 4-2 record after winning four of their first six games. Although Arkansas has shown plenty of offensive potential, losses to Virginia and Indiana have kept the team from establishing itself among the nation's top programs.

Arkansas also finds itself outside the latest Associated Press Top 25. The Razorbacks received 16 voting points in the Nov. 23 poll but were not among the 25 ranked teams. Michigan State, meanwhile, sits at No. 11 after falling from the No. 2 position following its first loss of the season.

For John Calipari, Thursday's matchup represents an opportunity to earn a significant nonconference victory and give his team another measuring stick before the schedule becomes more demanding.

Arkansas most recently defeated Mississippi Valley State 92-48 at Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 20. Jeremiah Wilkinson led the Razorbacks with 28 points, connecting on a career-high eight 3-pointers. Billy Richmond III added 18 points, while freshman Davion Thompson recorded 13 points and 11 assists.

Thompson's performance continued an impressive stretch for the freshman guard. After recording 20 points and eight assists against Indiana, Thompson averaged 16.5 points and 9.5 assists across the two games against Indiana and Mississippi Valley State. His efforts earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Nov. 23.

Double-double in his first career start. 👀



No ceiling for the 17-year-old. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8kau3Pbz7V — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 22, 2026

Through six games, Thompson is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 assists per contest. Richmond leads Arkansas in scoring at 15.0 points per game, followed closely by Wilkinson at 14.7, according to the Razorbacks' official season statistics.

The Razorbacks have been productive offensively, averaging 83.5 points per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their 38.2% shooting from beyond the arc has also provided another scoring option as the team continues developing its rotation.

However, the challenge against Michigan State will require more than offensive production.

The Spartans enter at 5-1 under longtime head coach Tom Izzo. Despite suffering a 61-46 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 17, Michigan State responded with a 91-70 victory over Detroit Mercy on Nov. 21.

Michigan State's offensive production has been particularly impressive through its first six games. The Spartans average 84.8 points per contest and shoot 41.7% from 3-point range. They also average 42.3 rebounds per game, giving them a significant presence on the glass, according to Michigan State's official statistics.

Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has been central to that success. The redshirt junior is averaging 16.7 points and 9.3 assists per game, making him one of the most important players Arkansas will need to contain.

Michigan State PG Jeremy Fears Jr. in his first 4 games 🔥



▪️ 13 PTS | 11 AST

▪️ 2 PTS | 9 AST

▪️ 18 PTS | 11 AST | 7 REB

▪️ 24 PTS | 9 AST | 0 TO pic.twitter.com/M1WNZmXtdR — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 14, 2026

Fears recently delivered another strong performance against Detroit Mercy, finishing with 17 points and 14 assists. Junior guard Kur Teng led the Spartans with a career-high 24 points, including five 3-pointers, in the 91-70 victory.

Michigan State's ability to create opportunities through its backcourt and control the boards presents a difficult matchup for Arkansas.

Rebounding could become one of the most important factors Thursday.

During Arkansas' 81-76 loss to Indiana on Nov. 17, the Hoosiers collected 10 offensive rebounds in the second half, turning those opportunities into 16 second-chance points. Indiana also finished with a 39-28 advantage on the boards, according to the game recap.

Michigan State has averaged nearly 12 more rebounds than its opponents per game this season. If the Spartans can establish that same advantage against Arkansas, the Razorbacks could find themselves fighting an uphill battle.

Arkansas will also need to maintain the offensive consistency it displayed against Mississippi Valley State. Wilkinson's perimeter shooting, Richmond's scoring production and Thompson's ability to create opportunities for teammates will be important against a Michigan State defense that has allowed just 66.0 points per game.

The matchup also provides another opportunity for Calipari to evaluate his team's progress against a nationally competitive opponent. Arkansas has already faced Virginia and Indiana, but a victory against Michigan State would provide another significant result for a program looking to establish itself in the national conversation.

The Razorbacks have demonstrated that they can score against a variety of opponents. Thursday will offer a different test, particularly against a Michigan State team that has been productive on the glass and efficient from the perimeter.

Arkansas and Michigan State are scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 26, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game will be televised nationally on CBS, according to the official Thanksgiving Classic announcement.

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