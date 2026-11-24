The Indiana Hoosiers lost a devastating overtime game against the Washington Huskies in Week 12 of the college football season, which puts them on the bubble to make the College Football Playoff.

If they want any hope of having a chance of winning back-to-back National Championships, they'll need to beat Purdue in a convincing fashion in Week 13. The good news is the Hoosiers will enter the game as significant home favorites against their in-state rival.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game with the Old Oaken Bucket on the line.

Purdue vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Purdue +22.5 (-108)

Indiana -22.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Purdue +1100

Indiana -2100

Total

OVER 52.5 (-108)

UNDER 52.5 (-112)

Purdue vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 28

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Purdue record: 3-8 (2-6 in Big Ten)

Indiana record: 9-2 (6-2 in Big Ten)

Purdue vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Purdue is 77-44-6 all time in this matchup

Purdue is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Purdue is 0-5 against the spread in their last five games

The OVER is 7-3 in Purdue's last 10 games

Indiana is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Indiana's last 10 games

Purdue vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Lee Beebe Jr., RB - Indiana Hoosiers

With Indiana being in the midst of uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Hoosiers need to get significant production from their running game, including starting running back Lee Beebe Jr. He is the team's leading rusher, racking up 880 yards on the ground and 5.3 yards per rush this season. I expect him to get plenty of work against Purdue on Saturday.

Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction and Best Bet

I can't lay this many points on a team that doesn't know who it's starting at quarterback yet. Neither Josh Hoover nor Grant Wilson has been able to produce effectively on a consistent basis, and both of them have completion percentages below 60%. That means they rely on their running game for the bulk of their production, which can make winning by margin a tricky task.

Let's also give some credit to the Purdue offense, which has been better than you might expect this season. The Hoosiers rank 35th in adjusted EPA per play and 45th in offensive success rate. If they can move the ball on Saturday, it'll be tough for Indiana to cover this big spread.

Pick: Purdue +22.5 (-108) via DraftKings

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