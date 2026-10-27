Arkansas Beat Gonzaga, These Mistakes Could Get Them Beat by Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas does not have to play badly to lose Wednesday. It could repeat several parts of its winning performance against Gonzaga and discover that Memphis is less forgiving.

That is the useful warning inside a 76-72 exhibition victory. The Razorbacks recovered from a deficit, made consequential shots and finished with a result worth enjoying.

They also committed 10 first-half turnovers, missed 13 free throws and relied on an excellent three-point shooting afternoon to offset less dependable offense elsewhere.

Winning did not erase those problems. It made them easier to discuss without the frustration of a loss. Memphis arrives Wednesday after beating Mississippi State 75-58 on the road.

Penny Hardaway’s team has already demonstrated that it can turn a competitive game into separation quickly. Arkansas needs to recognize the conditions that could let it happen again.

This is not a prediction that the Razorbacks will lose. It is an examination of how they could—and what John Calipari’s team needs to prevent.

Give Jayden Reid the Ball Without Making Him Work for It

Arkansas committed 10 turnovers before halftime against Gonzaga. That is the first place Memphis should look for an opening. Jayden Reid supplied evidence Friday that he can take advantage.

The Memphis point guard finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals against Mississippi State. Two first-half steals became baskets, allowing him to affect the game without waiting for the half-court offense to create something.

Those are the opportunities Arkansas cannot provide. A turnover is damaging enough when it simply ends a possession.

It becomes more expensive when the opponent does not have to face an organized defense afterward. The Razorbacks would lose their own scoring chance while handing Reid a less complicated assignment.

Arkansas improved against Gonzaga, committing only two turnovers after halftime. That correction deserves credit, but the opening half remains relevant. Memphis will have every reason to test whether the improvement carries over.

The staff needs clear spacing and passing responsibilities. Players must recognize when an ambitious pass is worth attempting and when moving the ball safely is the more productive decision. Reid should have to create his offense. Arkansas cannot become his best source of opportunities.

Assume the Three-Pointers Will Fix Everything Again

Arkansas made 11-of-24 three-point attempts while the Bulldogs went 6-of-28. That was a substantial advantage in a game decided by four points.

The problem is not that the Razorbacks shot well. Good perimeter shooting is a strength worth using. The danger is treating that performance as something the offense can expect whenever its other work becomes difficult.

Billy Richmond III made three of five from beyond the arc. Davion Thompson delivered the late step-back that extended a two-point lead to five. Those shots helped Arkansas win, but the next difficult possession cannot begin with the assumption that another difficult shot will rescue it.

Memphis can make the game uncomfortable if Arkansas settles for attempts rather than creating them. There is a difference between an available three-pointer produced by good movement and one taken because the possession has lost direction.

The Razorbacks need to show they can generate useful offense when the perimeter percentage is ordinary. Get into the paint, move the defense and make the next decision before the possession becomes a shot-clock emergency. If the threes fall again, take the benefit. Do not build the entire evening around needing them.

Let Memphis’ Missed Shots Become More Memphis Possessions

Tylik Weeks scored only five points on 1-of-9 shooting against Mississippi State. Looking only at that line would miss why Arkansas needs to account for him.

The Memphis forward finished with nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. His team outscored Mississippi State by 21 points during his 31 minutes. That is a useful warning about evaluating an opponent through scoring alone. A player can have a poor shooting night and still help control the game.

Arkansas Men's Basketball coach John Calipari waves at fans during a football game at Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas lost the overall rebounding comparison against Gonzaga, 52-48. Wednesday requires attention to how possessions end, particularly when the initial defensive work produces a miss. Forcing a difficult attempt does not complete the assignment.

Someone still has to establish position, secure the rebound, and prevent the opponent from extending the sequence.

Weeks has already shown that he can contribute without his shot cooperating. Arkansas should not allow him or his teammates to turn unsuccessful attempts into another way to wear down the defense. The Razorbacks need to finish possessions with the ball, not with an encouraging contest.

Leave Another Game’s Worth of Points at the Line

Arkansas went 17-of-30 on free throws against Gonzaga, including 11-of-21 after halftime. That is too much production to leave behind and then expect a comfortable finish. Getting to the line should help an offense survive difficult stretches.

When those chances repeatedly produce only part of the available points, the opponent remains within reach without having to make another defensive play.

The impact is not limited to the final minute. Missed free throws earlier can change the circumstances of every possession that follows.

A team that should be protecting a larger margin may instead need a difficult late basket. Arkansas received that basket from Thompson against Gonzaga. Memphis should not be allowed to remain close on the expectation that somebody will provide another one.

The correction is straightforward to identify and harder to guarantee. The Razorbacks have to convert the opportunities. Effort, potential and favorable shot selection cannot make up the points after the ball leaves the hand.

Wait Too Long to Recognize That the Game Has Changed

Memphis led Mississippi State 39-35 at halftime, then opened the second half with an 11-0 burst. Arkansas should pay attention to how quickly that altered the game.

A few unsuccessful possessions can become a substantial deficit before a young team recognizes that its original approach needs to change. The response cannot be several players independently trying to supply the entire correction.

Calipari needs combinations that restore organization. Richmond can help through his decision-making as well as his scoring. The newcomers need to understand that the next useful possession may matter more than an immediate spectacular play.

An exhibition gives the staff room to experiment. It also supplies evidence about which groups can handle pressure without losing their purpose.

If Memphis starts a run, Arkansas must identify the problem rather than simply react to the scoreboard. Poor spacing, live-ball turnovers and missed defensive responsibilities require different answers.

Make Memphis Earn the Win

The encouraging part is that these problems are not mysteries. Arkansas has film showing both the mistakes and some successful corrections.

Protect the ball as well as it did after halftime against Gonzaga. Find offense beyond the three-point line. Secure the rebound after doing the defensive work. Convert more of the free points. Those are reasonable expectations, not demands for a flawless exhibition.

Memphis has already shown it can punish mistakes and create separation on the road. Arkansas needs to make the Tigers demonstrate something more difficult on Wednesday.

Beat the Razorbacks’ execution—not their willingness to repeat the same avoidable problems.

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