Arkansas Defense Shows Promise Against Gonzaga, but Interior Questions Remain

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas entered its exhibition against Gonzaga with questions about how its frontcourt would hold up against a physical opponent. The Razorbacks showed encouraging signs Saturday, particularly from Miikka Muurinen and Cooper Bowser, but their 76-72 win over the No. 15 Bulldogs also revealed areas that need improvement before the regular season.

Arkansas limited Gonzaga to 35.5% shooting from the field and just 6-of-28 from 3-point range in the exhibition at Bud Walton Arena. The defensive effort helped the Razorbacks recover from a double-digit deficit and build a lead that eventually proved large enough to withstand a late Gonzaga rally.

The result offered an early glimpse of the defensive potential Arkansas can have with its length and athleticism. It was not a complete performance, however. Gonzaga outrebounded Arkansas 52-47 and outscored the Razorbacks 36-22 in the paint, demonstrating that the interior matchup remains an important part of the team's development.

Muurinen and Bowser were two of the most encouraging individual contributors.

Muurinen finished with 10 points and four rebounds while showing activity as a rim protector. The freshman used his length to challenge shots, including an emphatic block on Gonzaga center Massamba Diop during the opening half. His ability to contest around the basket gave Arkansas another potential defensive weapon, particularly when opponents attempted to attack the rim.

It's just an exhibition BUT there is a lot of really good flashes in this Arkansas team, my takeaways:

- Davion Thompson is LEGIT (only 17 btw)

- Cooper Bowser is better than expected

- Billy Richmond's 3 point game has gotten better, needs to continue to be the leader

- JJ… pic.twitter.com/tGVNQutQDo — Random SEC (@therandomsec) October 24, 2026

Muurinen's performance also came with a reminder that physicality and discipline must go together. He received a technical foul following an altercation with Diop, a moment that showed how quickly an emotional game can create problems. Arkansas will need Muurinen's defensive intensity without the unnecessary fouls or distractions that can come with it.

Bowser provided a different kind of value. The Furman transfer finished with nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds, giving Arkansas a reliable presence on the glass while contributing on defense. He showed that he could defend around the perimeter as well as compete inside, an important quality against a Gonzaga team capable of stretching the floor.

Bowser's rebounding was particularly valuable in a game where Arkansas struggled to control the defensive glass. His 10 boards helped the Razorbacks limit some of the damage, even as Gonzaga finished with the overall advantage. He also recorded a block, adding another defensive contribution to a productive outing.

The frontcourt's encouraging moments were part of a larger defensive improvement that helped Arkansas change the direction of the game.

Coach Cal has breathed so much life into Arkansas Basketball



A great fan base that deserves a great program pic.twitter.com/Im3WF0QCXK — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) October 25, 2026

Gonzaga led 36-26 with 2:14 remaining in the first half, putting Arkansas in a difficult position after a turnover-filled opening period. The Razorbacks responded with a 9-0 run to close the half, then opened the second period with another 9-0 burst. Arkansas outscored Gonzaga 24-3 over a stretch spanning the break, moving from a 10-point deficit to an 11-point lead.

The run was not simply a matter of making shots. Arkansas improved its pressure and execution, forcing Gonzaga into difficult possessions while creating opportunities to get out in transition. The Razorbacks also took much better care of the ball after halftime, committing just two turnovers in the second half after giving it away 10 times before the break.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few acknowledged the defensive impact after the game.

“Really bad offense by us,” Few said. “But obviously, it was impacted and caused by great defense by Arkansas. I think that was a major thing.”

Few's assessment captured both sides of the performance. Arkansas deserves credit for disrupting Gonzaga's rhythm during the decisive stretch, but the Bulldogs' offensive struggles also contributed to the turnaround. The exhibition was an encouraging defensive test, not proof that Arkansas has already solved every problem.

Davion Thompson is suppose to be getting the “Sunday Scaries” for a geometry test, not drilling a kill shot against Gonzaga. He’s 17 y’all. https://t.co/JVMPQueeH1 — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) October 25, 2026

The final statistics reinforce that distinction. Gonzaga shot just 21.4% from 3-point range, but its advantage in the paint and on the boards showed that Arkansas still gave up opportunities around the basket. The Bulldogs also scored 17 second-chance points, putting added pressure on the Razorbacks to finish possessions with rebounds rather than merely contest the initial shot.

That will be a key area to monitor as Arkansas moves toward the regular season. Shot-blocking and length can alter an opponent's decisions, but defensive possessions still require communication, positioning and rebounding. When an opponent gets another chance after a missed shot, much of the work on the initial defensive stand can be undone.

Arkansas also showed that its defensive ceiling may depend on contributions throughout the lineup. Muurinen's rim protection and Bowser's rebounding were important, but the Razorbacks needed collective effort to slow Gonzaga during the second-half run. Maintaining that pressure while limiting fouls and controlling the glass will be crucial against opponents that can punish mistakes.

The Bulldogs still made the game competitive late. After Arkansas built an 11-point lead, Gonzaga cut the margin to 68-66 with 2:59 remaining. Miikka Muurinen answered with a layup, and freshman Davion Thompson later hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Arkansas a five-point cushion with just over a minute left.

Arkansas ultimately held on for the four-point win, gaining valuable experience against a nationally ranked opponent before the games begin to count.

The Razorbacks will face Memphis in their second exhibition Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Bud Walton Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. The matchup will give Arkansas another opportunity to test its defensive rotations and improve its work on the glass.

Against Gonzaga, the Razorbacks showed they have the length and activity to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Muurinen and Bowser provided reasons for optimism inside, but the rebounding and paint numbers made the remaining challenge clear: Arkansas must turn defensive potential into consistent stops, ending possessions with the ball in its hands.