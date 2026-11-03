Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

There are a bunch of major games in the SEC in Week 10 of the College Football season, including the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night.

Gunner Stockton and the Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Auburn with a commanding win over Florida, and they’re heavily favored (-5000) to make the College Football Playoff this season.

So, it makes sense that oddsmakers have set Georgia as a small favorite on the road against Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels. Ole Miss has a couple of impressive wins this season (against LSU and Missouri) and beat Auburn by 30 in its last game. However, losses to Florida and Texas have put the Rebels in a precarious position when it comes to the College Football Playoff, as the SEC may not be able to get multiple three-loss teams in the 12-team field.

Chambliss is in the mix to win the Heisman this season, and a win over Georgia could vault him closer to the top spot in the odds, especially with Notre Dame and Miami squaring off in Week 10. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is currently the favorite to win the Heisman after leading his team to an 8-0 start.

Ole Miss has not lost at home this season, and it closes the campaign with three winnable games against Oklahoma, Wofford and Mississippi State. Can it pull off an upset to boost its chances of making the CFB Playoff?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this SEC showdown on Saturday night.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia -3.5 (-108)

Ole Miss +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Georgia: -175

Ole Miss: +145

Total

56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Georgia vs. Ole Miss How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Georgia record: 7-1

Ole Miss record: 6-2

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Player to Watch

Trinidad Chambliss, Quarterback, Ole Miss

This season, Chambliss has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,189 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also added 199 yards and seven scores on the ground.

A dual-threat quarterback, Chambliss is capable of making big plays with both his arm and legs, but he’s also been prone to turnovers this season, throwing three picks in a loss to Texas and six picks over his last five games.

He won’t be able to get away with that against a Georgia defense that is 33rd in adjusted EPA/Play and 23rd in success rate in the 2026 season. The Bulldogs have allowed over 20 points in just one game (the loss to Auburn) in the 2026 season.

This game is a make-or-break matchup for Chambliss’ Heisman case, and a win could put him in the top spot after Week 10.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick

Ole Miss has not lost a game at home this season, and it has a pretty comparable statistical profile to the Bulldogs, even though Georgia is the No. 2 team in the country.

The Rebels have a better adjusted EPA/Play than Georgia (No. 12 vs. No. 15), and they’re 17th in the country in offensive success rate. Ole Miss does struggle against the run (88th in EPA/Rush), which could be the deciding factor in this game between two of the best teams in the SEC.

Still, I am going to take the Rebels to cover at home as 3.5-point underdogs.

In my opinion, Chambliss is the better quarterback in this matchup, and he has more big-play ability than Stockton, who has thrown for just 1,671 yards this season. Georgia may rely on the run game to win this matchup ,but it’s not unbeatable – as Auburn showed earlier this season.

Ole Miss lost badly in Florida early this season, and Chambliss’ interceptions doomed the team at Texas. I’m willing to live with some of the risk-reward in the veteran quarterback’s game, especially since the highs have this Ole Miss offense ranked at No. 9 in adjusted EPA/Play this season.

Plus, Ole Miss has shown it can rise to the occasion against the best teams in the conference, beating LSU by eight earlier this season.

I’m taking the points in what should be one of the best games of the week on Saturday.

Pick: Ole Miss +3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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