Arkansas' two 'footers' headline Hoop Hogs' return to campus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — John Calipari released a team photo via his X account on Friday that revealed his entire 15-player team had arrived on campus for the fall semester.
Thirteen of those players had already been on campus for limited practices while attending summer school sessions one and two spanning June and July. So after a month-long respite it was no surprise to see them back inside the performance center.
But the two newest additions, Paulo Semedo and Elmir Džafić, finally arriving in Fayetteville last week to get Calipari to a 15-man roster were significant for the sake of filling out the frontline and the roster as a whole, but also because they were not with the team the summer.
Add into the mix that both are international imports each standing at or close to 7-feet tall, and the intrigue within the fanbase was re-ignited by virtue of Calipari's photo that not only proved both had touched down, but that both had suited up to stand alongside their Razorbacks teammates.
Semedo (7-1 forward, 230 pounds, reported wingspan ranging from 7-5 to 7-8) is the notable skyscraper among Arkansas' frontliners.
In a second Calipari tweeted photo featuring only the Hogs' bigs showing off their wingspans while spread out and touching fingertips to one another while fully extended, it was easy to see that Semedo not only towers above his new forward and center teammates, but his wingspan appears to be wildly superior, too.
"Man are we long!" Calipari quipped in his tweet that included the two aforementioned photos.
A source told Hogville that Semedo arrived on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and that in a few opportunities of on-court action inside the performance center he had already flashed several "wow" plays. In addition to his physical gifts, Semedo is athletic, quick for his size, light off his feet, can handle the ball well relative to his position, and can stretch the floor a bit with a competent shooting stroke beyond the three-point arc.
The Luanda, Angola native — his father played basketball professionally in Angola while his mother played professional volleyball — previously competed for Zentro Madrid in Spain before playing high school ball last season at West Oaks prep school in Orlando, Fla. An ESPN national Top 50-rated / 4-star prospect in class of 2025, Semedo committed to Calipari and Arkansas in mid-June.
Džafić (6-11 center, 265 pounds, native of Tuzla in Bosnia / Herzegovina, played ) also committed to Calipari and the Hogs in mid-June, actually a day prior to Semedo's pledge, and he arrived on campus on Thursday, Aug. 21.
Džafić has a strong, hulking frame with tree-trunk-thick legs (thighs and calves). He's more of a traditional low-post, back-to-the-basket operator whose mountain-esque frame eats up space inside and promises extra physicality once the big bodies get to banging in the paint and underneath the basket.
Džafić has played professionally for KK Bosna Sarajevo in the Adriatic League (ABA) as well as the Bosnia Division 1 League, appearing sparingly in each in '24-25 as he competed in 11 games total between the two leagues, combining for 21 points (9-of-14 field goals and 3-of-10 free throws) and 16 rebounds in a collective 67 minutes.
According Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting, Džafić averaged 13.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists while shooting 61% from the field during 2023 FIBA U18 competition.
On Saturday, both Semedo (he'll wear jersey No. 99) and Džafić (he'll wear jersey No. 15) were finally added to the team's roster that is posted on the Razorbacks' official website.
Both are viewed as long-term development pieces, although Semedo might have a faster track to playing time in the upcoming season.
Ahead of them in Arkansas' frontline rotation are a trio of veterans, senior forward/center Trevon Brazile (6-10, 230), senior forward /center Nick Pringle (6-10, 230), and junior forward/center Malique Ewin (6-10, 240).