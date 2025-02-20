Auburn Hangs on Against Arkansas, Protects No. 1 Ranking
AUBURN, Ala. — No. 1 Auburn took down Arkansas 67-60 on its home floor behind a double-double from National Player of the Year Candidate Johni Broome. Broome finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
The Razorbacks battled back from trailing most of the night to take a brief lead with three minutes left to go on a layup from Johnell Davis. With the Hogs' tournament chances hanging in the balance, Auburn showed its class and scored the next six points to put the game away and held Arkansas without a field goal for the rest of the game.
Four different players scored double-digits for the Hogs led by Adou Thiero with 16. Davis pitched in with 14 and both Knox and Wagner had 11.
Arkansas trailed by just six at halftime despite a lot of the same issues that plagued the Razorbacks in the early part of SEC play.
The Hogs shot just 1-for-9 in the first half from beyond the arc and was outrebounded 23-15 with 11 offensive rebounds.
Zvonimir Ivisic, who came into the game 15-for-27 from three in his last five games, went 0-9 from deep and failed to score a point in 30 minutes.
Arkansas forced seven first half turnovers for a team that commits the third fewest turnovers in the country at just nine a game. Auburn ended the half on a 16-6 run to take a 33-27 lead at halftime.
The Razorbacks opened the second half on a 10-4 run to tie the game, but an unfortunate own basket from Trevon Brazile on a tip-in gave Auburn the momentum back. Auburn turned the fortuitous moment into a 6-0 run.
Both teams struggled from beyond the arc, going a combined 7-for-43. Arkansas also started the game just 4-for-11 from the free throw line and finished just 50% at the charity stripe.
Arkansas returns home to take on Missouri 7 p.m The game will either be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.