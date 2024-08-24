Barnes, Zeigler Don't Hold Grudge Toward Aidoo's Decision to Transfer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Jonas Aidoo takes the floor at Thompson-Boling Arena to open SEC play the first week of January, he will get to face his old Tennessee Volunteers teammates and coaches.
Former teammate Zakai Zeigler doesn’t wish any ill-will against Aidoo. They still have a strong bond of brotherhood after spending the past three years together.
“You know, Jonas is our guy,” Zeigler said during an interview on SEC Network show ‘SEC Now’. “I’ll always wish him the best, but that game, hopefully we come out on top. But ready for the game, hoping the best for him and for both teams.”
Aidoo entered the transfer portal by surprise after a breakout junior season which saw Aidoo average career highs in points and rebounds. The 6-foot-11, 230 pound center proved to be a physical anchor in the post for a Volunteers team that went to its second Elite Eight in school history.
Averaging 11 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes per game last season, Aidoo expanded himself offensively, becoming more of a stretch forward who made 52% of his attempts from the floor. During the Big Orange Caravan, similar to Arkansas’ Razorback Road Show, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes shared similar sentiment toward Aidoo’s move to join the Hogs.
“We obviously have great love and respect for Jonas,” Barnes told Tennessee fans in May. “We’ve watched him grow in our program. But again, he felt like he may want to play a different style, a different way.”
Barnes went on to address the state of college sports in regard to the transfer portal. Losing quality players like Aidoo is something he may never get over, but he at least gets it in specific instances.
“Throughout my years in coaching, you have to be willing to adapt,” Barnes said. “But it hurts. It always does when you feel like you’ve really worked hard with a young person, and you get them to a point. But you also understand it. Believe me, we totally understand it.”
HOGS FEED:
• Arkansas adds another neutral site game to loaded non-conference schedule
• Freshman linebacker expected to play role for Hogs defense
• Texas game probably shouldn't be floating if fans mattered
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook