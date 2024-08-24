Arkansas Adds Another Neutral Site Game to Non-Conference Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball's non conference schedule just keeps getting better.
According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, coach John Calipari's Razorbacks are scheduled to face Baylor Nov. 9 inside American Airlines Arena in Dallas. This is just the latest addition to a set of confirmed neutral site games that Arkansas will play as part of the non-conference schedule.
Arkansas had previously confirmed match-ups with Michigan inside Madison Square Garden in New York and a matchup on Thanksgiving against Illinois in Kansas City.
The Razorbacks will also travel to Florida to take on Miami as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The non-conference schedule for the Hogs is slowly shaping up to be one of the tougher ones across NCAA basketball.
Baylor made the last five NCAA Tournaments, including winning the national championship in 2021. The Bears will once again be led by coach Scott Drew, who enters his 22nd season in Waco after briefly being considered for Calipari's vacated post at Kentucky, and is the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12.
Calipari and Drew have faced each other three times while Calipari was at Kentucky. Baylor won two of the three games, with the last being a 67-62 win in 2013.
Other non-conference games confirmed include a rematch with Oakland, the team that knocked Calipari out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final year at Kentucky. There is also a confirmed match-up against fellow in-state school Little Rock at Bud Walton Nov. 22.
The SEC recently released its full 18-game slate for each of its teams. Arkansas has yet to release its full 2024-25 schedule.
