Battle of the Brands: Calipari, Kentucky Trying for Viewers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman took to the microphone today on their latest college basketball "Offseason Grades". He shared his thoughts early on about how Calipari got to Arkansas. It’s the same regurgitated, can’t-believe-it-happened story that we don’t get into here again.
One of the notable points Goodman did make was Arkansas is the No. 2 job in terms of basketball head coach positions in the SEC. While the Razorbacks were dormant for much of the past 25 years, Eric Musselman’s short stay with the Hogs showed winning big in Fayetteville could be done again.
There were very few option around the SEC if Calipari were to leave Lexington last year. The Vanderbilt job likely didn’t move the needle for him while Louisville would’ve welcomed him with open arms had he decided to leave the Cardinals..
Arkansas was the right place, right time and seemingly best fit for a hall of fame coach to transition late in his career. After all, the Razorbacks weren’t only hiring one of the sports winningest coaches, but also a huge brand latched to him.
Selling his brand for all to see will make Arkansas must-watch television for most of the season with a talented roster full of new guys, familiar faces and one returning Razorback from the previous regime. The Hogs will have multiple opportunities this season for primetime appointment viewing with neutral site contests against Michigan (New York City), Illinois (Kansas City) and on the road at Miami for the ACC-SEC Challenge.
The aura of Calipari was arguably greater while at Kentucky since he placed 50 Wildcats in the NBA and won a national title. Now, that he's moved that might take away some of the glow that is Big Blue Nation basketball when it comes to being talked about on ESPN and other networks.
"Who's going to get more juice from ESPN?" Goodman asked. "Is it Kentukcy and Mark Pope or John Calipari at Arkansas? The brand of Calipari and Kentucky was the perfect combo. Now, you got the Kentucky brand and Calipari brand, which gets more play? I think both of them get quite a bit of play."
Arkansas, Kentucky and the battle of brands will only meet once this season at Rupp Arena, thanks to a scheduling gaffe by the SEC. The conference did a disservice to both programs, coaches, players, fans and even casual viewers since Calipari's move was the biggest story of the college basketball offseason.
Perhaps neither program's branding gains traction considering lack of NCAA Tournament success since 2020. Both coaches have struggled to record much success during March as Pope has yet to record a tournament victory in his nine seasons as a head coach.
Calipari has obviously struggled since the 2020-21 season with one victory in the NCAA Tournament over the past four seasons. With a fresh start, plenty of cash at his disposal to build a quality roster and a hungry fanbase ready for a Final Four run there's certainly time to grow his brand once again.
When this game is played eyes from around the country will be glued to whichever networks hosts the Arkansas-Kentucky matchup. Just like the days of old when the two programs met on Super Bowl Sunday, bragging rights will be up for grabs. Whether it be on social media or the court like it has been the whole offseason already there's going to be a sore winner and loser.
