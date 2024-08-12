Razorbacks Commit Named Top-20 Quarterback Ahead of Senior Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson committed to the Razorbacks last spring, he was yet to be considered a highly recruited prospect. He's shot up the charts in size, weight and overall talent ever since on the way to 4-star status.
The 6-4, 205-pound signal caller flashed a dynamic ability behind center last season with Central Arkansas Christian. He completed 68% of his pass atrempts for 3,413 yards passing, 41 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Wilson tacked on another 837 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
Wilson is now rated a top-25 quarterback and as high as No. 6 at his position by Rivals. He is the No. 339 overall prospect, No. 26 passer and No. 3 player in Arkansas, per On3's Industry Ranking. After transferring to Conway to play his senior season, he is considered a top-20 quarterback this fall regardless of classification, according to High School on Sports Illustrated.
Once he committed to the Razorbacks, his recruitment didn't matter as schools respected the fact he was completely sold on being at Arkansas. Illinois and Pitt both extended scholarship offers. Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Ohio State, Auburn and Notre Dame expressed interest throughout the past year.
He told Hogs on SI months ago that Arkansas' focus on relationships deeper than football truly matter. Despite multiple changes within the Razorbacks offensive staff, Wilson has stayed loyal to Pittman and the Hogs.
"The big thing with Pittman is he is family first,” Wilson said. “The culture background, putting players first and always gives mama’s a hug. It’s not always football with him. He cares about things outside of football.”
He helped the Mustangs reach the quarterfinals of Arkansas 4A Playoffs with a 9-3 record overall. Wilson also excels in basketball leading his former school to a state title and pitched for CAC's baseball team.
Conway looks to continue its upward trajectory at the 7A level following a 10-2 season and three point loss to eventual state champion Fayetteville in 2023. The Wampus Cats have won eight or more games each year dating back to 2016.
