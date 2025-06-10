Battle tested Hogs ready for loaded non-conference slate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will likely be facing one of its most loaded non-conference schedules in program history but do have one its most talented rosters ever.
With a solid core of players back, second-year coach John Calipari likely want be tasked with as much culture building as last season.
With a game against national runner up Houston on tap, this will be the second consecutive season Arkansas will play Houston in New York City after defeating Michigan in Madison Square Garden last season.
Historically, Calipari likes to create a challenging non-conference slate that will prepare his team for any moment during a season.
While the schedule is yet to be finalized, there are two other games expected to be played with one taking place in Chicago against the Duke Blue Devils and a rematch from last season against Baylor which will be played in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks are currently flying under the radar this offseason following a magical run in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to an improbable Sweet 16 finish after starting SEC play 1-6 overall.
Arkansas is set to bring back a strong nucleus for its rotation in point guard D.J. Wagner, shooting guard Billy Richmond, small forward Karter Knox and stretch forward Trevon Brazile.
The team's victory over Kentucky at Rupp Arena to begin the month of February was spearheaded by each of the four players returning.
Calipari laying the foundation of his program's culture, one that is built on a team first attitude is why CBS Sports Jon Rothstein is high on the Razorbacks going into 2025-26.
"When I am looking at teams who are returning large portions of personnel, I always tend to give those teams the benefit of the doubt," Rothstein said during his Monday podcast. "I know we live in a day and age right now where everybody loves the portal additions. Everybody seems to love the dynamic of adding people in April and May. There's a pause. I get it. I understand it."
While teams around the country like St. John's, Michigan, Kansas State, Kentucky, USC, Iowa, Auburn and Indiana will bring four or more transfers, the Razorbacks only bring in two in Nick Pringle (South Carolina) and Malique Ewin (Florida State).
A lot of the reasoning is behind Calipari's thought that retaining players, adding key starters from the portal if necessary and bringing in top freshmen is the key to success.
He's won a national title along with six other coaches in the country which means his process has worked and will continue to work until it doesn't.
"I'm looking at Arkansas now, a team that had a lead comfortably over Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 before Texas Tech came back and went to the Elite Eight in overtime in San Francisco. And I'm looking at Arkansas as being undervalued a bit in the SEC," Rothstein said. "Look at what Arkansas returns with four players who had prominent roles on that run to the Sweet 16."
"DJ Wagner: four NCAA Tournament games, about 12 points and 3.5 assists. Billy Richmond: 16 points and nine rebounds against St John's in the Round of 32. Karter Knox, in his last two NCAA Tournament games, Texas Tech and St John's, he went for 35 points and 12 rebounds. Then, Trevon Brazile was a steady presence up front for John Calipari.
Each of his returning players carved out their role and know what it means to face adversity next season.
This group dealt with it and know the ins and outs of being great teammates who lean on each other at the toughest points of a game or season.
Two 5-star McDonald's All-American's are on the way in Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas who both possess exceptional scoring ability which gives Calipari a complex issue trying to find the perfect rotation in a loaded guard room.
"I think Arkansas, without question, should enter next season in the discussion of being the second best team in the SEC behind Florida," Rothstein said.