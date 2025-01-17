Hogs' Extend Scholarship Offer to Sheridan Standout Lineman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman travelled around the state Thursday and made a stop in Sheridan where Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame coach Kevin Kelley finished up his first season with a playoff appearance.
Kelley implemented an exciting brand of football with an offense that features a sizeable offensive line led by 2027 left tackle Bradley Sturdivant. The sophomore received his first scholarship offer from Arkansas Thursday morning, according to his X account.
"The offer is amazing because I’ve always had a dream of playing for the Hogs,” Sturdivant said. “I never thought I’d be here, but all my teammates have pushed me harder through the years."
Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, helped Sheridan pace the Natural State with 3,878 yards, 37 touchdowns through the air. He also paved way for sophomore running back Isaiah Stephens to rush for 1,526 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine 100-yard performances on the ground.
“It’s an honor to be able to block for [Isaiah Stephens] coming through and for all of us having a good line," Sturdivant said. "We are a great teams always trying to push ourselves in practice to get better for games.”
This offseason has been full of opportunities to get better as Sturdivant improved certain parts of his game in preparation for college offers. Footwork is the hardest technique to craft for linemen which is something he is focusing on.
“Coach Kelly has pushed me harder during the film sessions and in the weight room to get better everyday," Sturdivant said. "My footwork wasn’t very good before but Coach Kelley emphasizes my growth during film, pointing out what I’m doing wrong and how to correct it.”
Sturdivant plans to attend Arkansas’ Jan. 25 Junior Day event to tour facilities along with coaches, Stephens and fellow offensive lineman Ethan Cowden. He also wants to attend a few camps this summer to test himself against others who are also considered among the nation's best college prospects.
The Yellowjackets offense averaged 39 points per game in 2024 including seven games where they scored at least 40 or more points. To close the year, Sheridan's offense tacked on 65 points against Sylvan Hills and back-to-back 50-point outings versus El Dorado in the season finale and road playoff game at Mountain Home.
A town known for its dominant baseball program, Kelley and athletics director Rick Treadway are determined to turn Sheridan's historically dormant football program into a winner. With several young FBS prospects currently on the roster, this group of Yellowjackets is a program to watch for the immediate future in 6A.
“Kids who deserve to win, like Bradley, and build the program around those type of guys,” Kelley said about his player centered philosophy. “These are kids who are the rocks, work hardest, push others and lead.”
"This is a program built around the staples, the ones who care the most,” Kelley said. “They’re not always our best players, but Bradley happens to be one of our best best. Build Sheridan around those type of players, have a level of accountability and try then test them to see where they are.”
There was no better scene Thursday after Sturdivant was offered by offensive line coach Eric Mateos and Pittman. It was a moment that brought joy to his teammates, the type of bond Kelley is looking for on his team.
“Teaching kids how to pull for each other in the weight room and practice is key,” Kelley said. “Teammates like Stephens and Cowden were texting me immediately about how excited they are for Bradley [Sturdivant].”
“They could’ve easily said ‘wish that was me’ but they were purely happy for him. That’s what you want. That’s when you know the culture is coming together and give them the next goal, a state championship."