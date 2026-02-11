BATON ROUGE, La. — Arkansas didn’t need a comeback this time.

They didn’t need late-game drama. They didn’t need a scoring binge from beyond the arc.

What they needed — and got, was control in the paint and a defensive presence that never let LSU Tigers get comfortable.

The final score read 91-62 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a decisive SEC road win that completed a season sweep.

While Darius Acuff Jr. once again filled up the scoring column, Trevon Brazile was the engine that made the whole thing hum.

Arkansas (18-6, 8-3 SEC) stayed within a game of first-place Florida, which easily dispatched Georgia Wednesday night, and recorded the first back-to-back SEC road wins by 20 or more points in program history, which probably has more to do with the calendar arrangement over the years rather than a unique accomplishment.

Three days after winning big at Mississippi State, the Razorbacks delivered an even firmer statement in Baton Rouge.

"We played really good today," coach John Calipari said. "We've had other games where we've really played bad. It just wasn't this game. So, this is more about us than it was about LSU."

LSU Tigers forward Marquel Sutton (10) shoots against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Trevon Brazile changes everything inside

Acuff’s 28 points will grab attention. They should.

He’s now scored at least 22 points in five straight games and followed up a 31-point outing against LSU in the first meeting with another efficient performance.

But Brazile altered the game in ways that don’t always fit neatly into a headline.

The Arkansas forward finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. When he was on the floor, the Razorbacks were plus-38. That’s not noise. That’s dominance.

"It makes us different," Calipari said. "And for him, it's a mindset. You walk into the game knowing how you're going to play. It doesn't mean you make every shot, but I'm going to play so hard, and I'm going to play rough and I'm going to go get rebounds."

LSU felt every bit of that.

The Tigers shot just 31% from the field. Around the rim, where games in February are often decided, they went 13-fo-34 on lay-ups. Time after time, Brazile’s length disrupted attempts or forced awkward finishes.

"We had some opportunities around the rim, but their rim protection — led by Brazile — we just could not finish around the basket," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "And on a night where you're really struggling from behind the 3-point line, it's difficult to keep up with their their offensive firepower there."

The Razorbacks didn’t need to light it up from outside. They were just 3-for-12 from three-point range. Instead, they pounded the paint for a 64-34 advantage in points inside — the third-most paint points in program history.

“When you shoot 60% from the two, that's like shooting 40% from the three," Calipari said. "And our twos, we can rebound. We can go get another one. I like that we shoot threess, but if you're going to score 90, who cares?”

That approach fit Brazile perfectly. He ran the floor, attacked the glass and protected the rim. His presence allowed Arkansas to stay aggressive defensively without fear.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) is fouled by LSU Tigers guard Mazi Mosley (0) next to guard Jalen Reece (2) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. stays steady in SEC play

While Brazile anchored the interior, Acuff did what he’s been doing for weeks: he scored with poise.

The freshman guard went 13-for-22 from the field and added five assists. Early in the second half, when LSU briefly searched for momentum, Acuff shut the door. He made three consecutive shots after halftime to push the lead back toward blowout territory.

He scored 28 points without forcing the action. He took what the defense gave him. And when LSU tried different coverages, he adjusted.

"The two freshman guards, Acuff and Thomas, they're just fantastic," McMahon said. "Acuff, you throw different coverages at him, and he plays with great poise. He makes the right play it seems like 99% of the time."

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) goes up for a dunk against LSU Tigers forward Marquel Sutton (10) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

That calm extended to the rest of the group. Meleek Thomas added 20 points. Billy Richmond scored 13. The Razorbacks operated with a seven-man rotation for the second straight game due to injuries to Karter Knox and D.J. Wagner.

“When you’re only playing seven, the guys have got to play,” Calipari said before the game on the Razorback Sports Network. “Now, I’ve done this before where I’ve had five or six guys. You’ve got a happy team. They want to play 40 minutes.”

The shortened bench didn’t show signs of fatigue. Instead, Arkansas looked sharper as the game progressed.

The Hogs opened with defensive pressure that kept LSU scoreless for nearly four minutes. They built an early cushion and never allowed the Tigers to settle in. By halftime, Arkansas led 42-27. LSU never got closer than that margin again.

The Razorbacks eventually stretched the lead to 91-55 before reserves checked in late.

Free throws also told a different story than the first meeting between these teams. In Fayetteville, LSU’s advantage at the stripe kept things tight. In the rematch, Arkansas went 18-for-24 while LSU finished 17-for-27.

The win marked the first time the Razorbacks have won inside the PMAC since Jan. 15, 2022. LSU had taken the previous three home games in the series.

Tuesday also happened to be Calipari’s 67th birthday. Over 34 seasons as a Division I head coach, he’s now 5-2 coaching on Feb. 10.

The Razorbacks now turn toward Auburn, looking to avenge a 95-73 loss from January.

But if Arkansas basketball continues to get this version of Brazile — active, physical and decisive — while Acuff continues his steady scoring surge, the Hogs won’t need many outside fireworks.

They’ll just need paint points, rim protection and two players performing exactly the way they’re capable of doing.

And in Baton Rouge, that combination was more than enough.

