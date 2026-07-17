Brazile Starts Slow, Ends Summer League Showdown vs Blazers With a Bang

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trevon Brazile didn't have another 30-point performance for an encore after he scored 32 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 14, but he put together a well-rounded effort on Thursday in the Denver Nuggets' 108-101 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas.

In just under 29 minutes of action, the former Razorback scored 19 points on 7-17 (41 percent) shooting, including a 3-6 clip from beyond the arc and a 2-2 mark from the foul line. He also grabbed eight rebounds (four offensive, four defensive) and dished out an assist.

Brazile also ended the contest the only way he knows how: with a rim-rocking, one-handed slam that should be a preview of futrue NBA Dunk Contests.

Trevon Brazile one-hand HAMMER 😤



Denver's No. 35 pick finished with 19 PTS, 8 REB and 3 BLK in tonight's NBA Summer League action! pic.twitter.com/CLMXHHvVt9 — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2026

His biggest shot of the game came with Denver trailing by four, 95-91, with just over three minutes to play. On an assist from fromer Alabama guard Mark Sears Jr., Brazile nailed a 27-footer to pull Denver within one, its smallest deficit of the fourth quarter.

However, Portland big man Yang Hansen threw down a ferocious dunk on the other end to extend the Blazers' lead back to three, and a potential game-tying triple from Brazile rimmed out. Portland went on to claim a 108-101 victory after a sloppy final 10 minutes from both squads.

Brazile, however, was a bright spot. He scored more than any Portland player and also had an impact on the defensive end, blocking three shots, including a seemingly effortless block on a layup from Frankie Fidler.

Brazile also had a huge putback layup and subsequent and-one conversion with just over six minutes that made it an 89-86 game after he found the loose change off of a missed three from TJ Bamba.

There were some negatives for Brazile in his third NBA game. Overall, his shooting was somewhat inefficient. A mid-range jumper from him in the fourth quarter while the Nuggets trailed 91-88 looked unnatural and just barely grazed the front of the rim. He also committed two turnovers, including one where he bobbled the ball on the baseline before it went out of bounds.

Still, Denver has to be happy with what it's gotten from Brazile, who looked out of sorts in his Summer League debut and then had to deal with an injured shoulder last weekend. The No. 35 overall pick has come into his own over the last two games and looks poised to have a solid rookie campaign.

Bryce Hopkins grabs the offensive board and finds Trevon Brazile for the 3-pointer



The 35th and 49th overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft working together. pic.twitter.com/MzJLVe4OMw — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 17, 2026

With Denver being eliminated from Summer League competition, Brazile won't be seen again in official competition until the fall.

Neither will Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr., who will not play in the Kings' Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Acuff didn't see the floor for Sacramento on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas, meanwhile, could play Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Like Acuff, Thomas did not play on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

For Arkansas coach John Calipari, he has to be pleased from the production that his trio of draft picks showed during summer league competition. If each of them are able to carve out roles during the regular season as rookies, then it'll further solidify the Naismith Hall of Famer as one of the best when it comes to not only recruiting, but preparing his players for the NBA.

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