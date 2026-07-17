Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League Consolation Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 2-2 through four games, but that still landed them in this NBA Summer League consolation matchup against the 1-3 Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland lost its first two games against the Pacers and Pistons before beating the Heat and Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the Bulls’ lone win came against the Wizards in their third contest of the summer, and they lost by 23 to the Lakers on Thursday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League matchup.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +3.5 (-102)

Cavaliers -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bulls +142

Cavaliers -170

Total

184.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Bulls vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, CHSN

Bulls record: 1-3

Cavaliers record: 2-2

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Cavaliers Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Key Player to Watch

Meleek Thomas, Guard, Cavaliers

Meleek Thomas has been one of the stars of the NBA Summer League. Whale, it’s an extremely small sample size, but he leads everyone in scoring with 28.3 points per game on 50% shooting (45.8% from deep).

The guard spent one year at Arkansas before declaring for the NBA Draft, where he was selected early in the second round.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Cavaliers won their last two games and the Bulls just got blown out last night.

This is one of the few games in the NBA Summer League where it almost feels like it’s worth betting on.

I’ll take the Cavaliers as -3.5 favorites, and would also consider taking the UNDER against a tired Bulls squad.

Pick: Cavaliers -3.5 (-118)

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