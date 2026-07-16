Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
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Thursay’s Summer League action closes out with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers facing off in what is expected to be a close game.
Neither of these teams has a high-end prospect playing in Summer League, though Portland’s first-round pick in 2025 (Yang Hansen) had a big game against Minnesota his last ime out.
Oddsmakers have the Blazers set as 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, which tells us that these two Summer League rosters are pretty equal.
Betting on Summer League is a risky proposition, as teams are prioritizing development and have different rotations on a night-to-night basis. I enjoy using the betting odds to see the general perception around some of these young cores, but it is tough to gain an advantage in this market.
Here’s a lean I have for Thursday’s game, as well as an intriguing 2026 draft pick to watch.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Blazers -1.5 (-105)
- Nuggets +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Blazers: -120
- Nuggets: +100
Total
- 185.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 16
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Blazers record: 1-2
- Nuggets record: 2-1
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nuggets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Key Player to Watch
Trevon Brazile, Forward, Nuggets
A second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Brazile dropped 32 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder his last time out, and he’s averaging 18.5 points per game so far in Summer League.
Denver needs to fill out the back end of its roster this offseason, and it’s possible that Brazile – who has some interesting size and athleticism – could be a bench depth piece. At Arkansas last season, Brazile averaged 13.0 points per game, and he’s shown some impressive scoring ability in Vegas.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have put up points in bunches in Summer League, and Denver combined for over 200 points in its last game against OKC.
Denver Summer League Games
- 97-86 loss to Houston
- 101-82 win over Minnesota
- 106-103 win over OKC
Portland Summer League Games
- 81-79 loss to Phoenix
- 112-105 loss to Orlando (in OT)
- 111-84 win over Minnesota
So, we’ve seen these teams score 100 or more points in four of their six games, including equally impressive wins over a common opponent in Minnesota.
I think both squads could be in the mix for 100 points on Thursday, so I lean with the OVER.
Pick: OVER 185.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.