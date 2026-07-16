Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

Thursay’s Summer League action closes out with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers facing off in what is expected to be a close game.

Neither of these teams has a high-end prospect playing in Summer League, though Portland’s first-round pick in 2025 (Yang Hansen) had a big game against Minnesota his last ime out.

Yang Hansen SHINED in Portland's NBA Summer League victory tonight 🤩



18 PTS (7-8 FGM)

10 REB

5 AST pic.twitter.com/68Co9whJfX — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2026

Oddsmakers have the Blazers set as 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, which tells us that these two Summer League rosters are pretty equal.

Betting on Summer League is a risky proposition, as teams are prioritizing development and have different rotations on a night-to-night basis. I enjoy using the betting odds to see the general perception around some of these young cores, but it is tough to gain an advantage in this market.

Here’s a lean I have for Thursday’s game, as well as an intriguing 2026 draft pick to watch.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers -1.5 (-105)

Nuggets +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Blazers: -120

Nuggets: +100

Total

185.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Blazers record: 1-2

Nuggets record: 2-1

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Nuggets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Key Player to Watch

Trevon Brazile, Forward, Nuggets

A second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Brazile dropped 32 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder his last time out, and he’s averaging 18.5 points per game so far in Summer League.

#35 overall pick Trevon Brazile had himself a GAME vs. Oklahoma City!



⚒️ 32 PTS (19 in 1H, game-high)

⚒️ 6-12 3PM

⚒️ 11-19 FGM

⚒️ DEN W@trevonbrazile2 and the @nuggets improve to 2-1 at NBA Summer League! pic.twitter.com/H3jx0Otf3j — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2026

Denver needs to fill out the back end of its roster this offseason, and it’s possible that Brazile – who has some interesting size and athleticism – could be a bench depth piece. At Arkansas last season, Brazile averaged 13.0 points per game, and he’s shown some impressive scoring ability in Vegas.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have put up points in bunches in Summer League, and Denver combined for over 200 points in its last game against OKC.

Denver Summer League Games

97-86 loss to Houston

101-82 win over Minnesota

106-103 win over OKC

Portland Summer League Games

81-79 loss to Phoenix

112-105 loss to Orlando (in OT)

111-84 win over Minnesota

So, we’ve seen these teams score 100 or more points in four of their six games, including equally impressive wins over a common opponent in Minnesota.

I think both squads could be in the mix for 100 points on Thursday, so I lean with the OVER.

Pick: OVER 185.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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