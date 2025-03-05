Brazile Makes Statement in Hogs' Victory Over Vanderbilt

Trevon Brazile in Hogs’ 90-77 win at Vandy:



🔴16 points (most in SEC game)

⚪️6 made FG’s (tied-most in SEC game)

🔴3 made three’s (tied-most in SEG game)

⚪️14 rebounds (most in SEC game)

🔴2 blocks

⚪️2 steals

🔴2 assists

⚪️3 dunks, 1 windmill



CREDIT: Andrew Nelles pic.twitter.com/LhrjOC1wq3