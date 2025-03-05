Hogs Pick Up Critical Win Over Vandy; Keep Tourney Hopes Alive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arkansas dominated the final 30 minutes against Vanderbilt to pick up its seventh SEC win, 90-77.
Trevon Brazile had his best game as a Razorback under coach John Calipari with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
It was only fitting that he hit the dagger three with 90 seconds left.
Arkansas closed the first half strong on a 13-2 run, turning a five point deficit into a 43-37 halftime lead and never looked back.
Vanderbilt missed 15 of its last 16 shots from the field in the first half and limped into the locker room with a 29% team field goal percentage. The Commodores were just 1-for-13 on layups in the first 20 minutes.
Guard Johnell Davis led the Hogs, scoring 15 of his 21 points in the first half.
Brazile's length and skill from the inside and outside gave the Commodores fits, including a trio of highlight dunks.
Arkansas continued its domination after halftime. The Hogs stretched the lead to as many as 17. Five of the seven rotation players scored double figures.
Vanderbilt briefly cut the lead to single digits thanks to four straight free throws after a technical foul was assessed to Calipari, but Vanderbilt never got closer than nine.
The Hogs conclude its regular season against No. 25 Mississippi State at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.
