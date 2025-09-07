Calipari chalks up second visit with 5-star in last two weekends for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach John Calipari entertained a 2026 national Top 5-rated, 5-star guard on an official visit this weekend, making it two highly rated backcourt players who came to campus spanning the past two weekends.
Calipari and his staff hosted west coast star Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, Calif., On3 Sports national No. 2, 5-star prospect) who was on campus beginning Friday and ending with a Sunday departure to catch a flight back to the left coast.
Sources told us McCoy's visit went "exceptionally well" and that he was "great throughout the weekend."
Last week, it was 2026 national Top 5-rated, 5-star guard Caleb Holt of Prolific Prep (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) who had a "great vibe" visit to Arkansas.
McCoy's itinerary was to include attending a couple of Hoop Hog practices, and he was spotted at an Arkansas volleyball game on Friday night along with Razorbacks freshman guard Darius Acuff, Jr.
He was also taking in the weekend vibes on Dickson Street with Acuff serving as his player-host, according to sources. Reports of McCoy offering familiar phrases of "Go Hogs" and "Woo Pig" while interacting with students and fans have gotten back to us.
One source told us McCoy seemed to be having a lot of fun on his visit, pointing out that McCoy "has a big personality with a great sense of humor."
In the end, McCoy is likely to choose from a list of schools that includes Arkansas, Duke, UCLA, Southern Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, Alabama, Stanford, San Diego State, and Cal.
McCoy is considered one of the top two-way players (offense and defense) in the nation.
Calipari has made him a priority for at least two years, making trips out to Los Angeles a year ago as the new Arkansas coach to see McCoy when he was playing for St. John Bosco high school.
McCoy missed the spring competition on the Nike EYBL circuit, but he competed for Team USA in the squad's unbeaten gold medal run at FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland in July.
Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin was in Switzerland and courtside to see McCoy play for Team USA.
Then later in July, McCoy did rejoin the Nike EYBL circuit play, suiting up for 17U AZ Unity.
In five Nike Peach Jam games, McCoy averaged 22.0 points and 6.4 rebounds. In one appearance, he exploded for 38 points.
McCoy is a long, big guard with elite athleticism including explosive leaping ability. He's a gifted slasher and finisher in the paint and at the rim, both in transition and in half court settings. He's also an elite defender.
NBA Draft guru Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report projects McCoy as the 9th overall pick (draft lottery first round) as a one-and-done in his recent 2027 NBA mock draft that was published in August.