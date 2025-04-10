Does Calipari Consider the Nuggets His Next Coaching Job?
A transfer portal is not new for college coaches. It's always been open. The big change is players can now transfer freely from one school to another.
When it comes to coaches leaving Arkansas, the two biggest — and unexpected — departures in the last 40 years and probably ever, included one football coach and one in basketball.
Interestingly, those occurred just four years apart. Eddie Sutton left the basketball program following the 1985 season when he infamously said, "I'd crawl to Kentucky" for the Wildcats job.
In 1989, Ken Hatfield abruptly abandoned Arkansas' football team when he accepted the coaching job with the Clemson Tigers.
Question is, would John Calipari ever leave Arkansas for another job? Not likely. He's 66 years old, just started a new adventure, and the Razorback program has long been somewhat easy to recruit to, even among the nation's elite players.
Still, there's a natural self deprication Arkansas fans have that encouraged at least one social media poster to sarcastically put forth the effort to suggest Hogs basketball coach John Calipari could bolt for an NBA job. He posted this two days ago:
In a word, it's hogwash and the poster eventually admitted so. Yes, Calipari has ties with one of the Nuggets' best players.
Yes, he once coached in the NBA. Yes, Denver recently fired its coach. All breadcrumbs that would make such a claim believable to those on the internet.
Nuggets coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth were both fired Tuesday, just before the end of the NBA season.
Calipari did coach Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray when he was Kentucky's coach. He coached lots of future NBA guys at Kentucky and his previous stops at UMass and Memphis.
My source, who's never let me down, says Malone was sent packing because the players had tuned him out. That's less than two years since Malone led the Nuggets to their only NBA championship.
Denver's interim coach is David Adelman, who was Malone's top assistant. He's the son of longtime NBA coach Rick Adelman, a Hall of Famer.
My source says Adelman is the guy the Nuggets want to keep as head coach. They want him to succeed in changing the atmosphere and go deep into the playoffs.
Second choice would be Micah Nori, currently the lead assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. He's also a former Nuggest assistant.
Malone could fall into an even better situation if he latches on with the San Antonio Spurs. Greg Popovich is the Spurs' longtime Hall of Fame coach, but he suffered a stroke and won't return this season. His future is in doubt.
Frankly, before I even spoke with my source, I found it odd and not remotely possible Calipari would be interested in the Nuggets' job. They've got a superstar in center Nikola Jokic, a three-time Most Valuable Player.
But the team's roster is also flawed and Murray might be sold for future draft picks, if he can get healthy and the Nuggets flop in the playoffs.
Don't be fooled by Calipari's interaction with his former collegiate stars who now suit up in the NBA. Arkansas' coach made an appearance at an NBA arena just two nights ago in Oklahoma City.
Just because Calipari was in OKC doesn't mean he's a candidate for the Thunder or Lakers coaching job. He was there to support former Kentucky players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and Jarred Vanderbilt.
He also enjoyed a brief meeting with legendary NBA star LeBron James. Quite simply, that's two guys who aren't afraid of being photographed while visiting with another pop royalty personality.
Besides, Calipari already took his shot at the NBA when he left UMass. He coached the New Jersey Nets but had a record of just 72-112 in most of three seasons, departing midway through the 1998-99 campaign.
Plus, the biggest clue the post was a farce is this doesn't seem like the type of video a coach posts on social media when he's about to leave a program for what likely isn't even greener pastures:
Calipari seems invested in Arkansas and determined to take it to new heights after a challenging first season that ended with the Hogs in the Sweet 16 and nearly in the Elite Eight.
So, rest easy, Razorback rooters. Someone is just taking advantage of your natural insecurities.
Coach Cal's last job is coaching at Arkansas. He'd like to ride off into the proverbial sunset with one more national championship to his credit.