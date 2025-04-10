Van Horn's advice for new Razorbacks starter: 'Let it go'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every injury has a domino effect for the roles of players on the team. Lefty Parker Coil's back problem vacated a spot in the weekend bullpen. That role figures to be filled by a combination of Cole Gibler and Colin Fisher.
Fisher started four of the team's first seven midweek games. Coil's injury thrusts right-hander Tate McGuire into the spotlight in his first extended look with a defined role on the team in his second year with the team.
The top-ranked right-handed pitcher class from Missouri for his class, according to Perfect Game, McGuire finally gets his shot to make an impact on the No. 1 team.
In 10 games with the Razorbacks this year, McGuire has pitched 18 ⅓ innings to the tune of a 3.93 ERA, striking out 15 and walking six.
McGuire built on his strong summer in the Cape Cod League, widely considered the strongest summer ball league, where he made seven starts for the Warham Gatemen. McGuire pitched to a 3.81 ERA in 26 innings with 33 strikeouts and was named to the league’s All-Star team.
McGuire made just two appearances as a true freshman and was used sparingly either in low leverage situations or in situations where the team was short on other top-end arms. Now, he's the midweek starter on a team that has made a habit of winning midweek games at a high rate.
The transition has been solid with good results, but plenty of room for improvement. Across two starts against Grambling and Arkansas State, McGuire's pitched seven innings and allowed three runs.
The Red Wolves hit McGuire harder, but he stranded a baserunner in scoring position in each of his three innings to limit the damage.
"He gets ahead of hitters and then you have to make your pitch," coach Dave Van Horn said. "He left some pitches out there. They got hit and it cost him. I could tell he was frustrated that he'd get ahead, bang and then he'd leave one, guy would hit it hard or get a hit."
Van Horn pulled McGuire after 47 pitches and left the door open that McGuire could see more action during Arkansas' weekend series against No. 7 Georgia. He has only made one SEC appearance in mop-up duty in the Hogs' lone SEC loss against Ole Miss, but was put in a weekend leverage situation early in the season against Michigan.
He got the final out in the ninth and stranded the tying run on second base after Arkansas allowed two runs and saw its 8-4 lead cut to 8-6. McGuire picked up his first career save.
"We didn't want him pitching too much either because we might need him for the weekend maybe more toward Saturday or Sunday," Van Horn said. "There's a little more [velocity] in there too. He was 90-92 tonight, maybe a little more here and there, but I'd like to see him just let it go a little bit."
The Hogs' three game series against Georgia starts 5 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+.