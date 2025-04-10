SEC coach says chaos might ensue if pending NIL legislation stalls
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Should the NCAA House Settlement not be passed in the coming days, one SEC coach believes it could be disastrous for the overall health of college football.
“It would be a disaster,”Auburn coach Hugh Freeze told ESPN April 8. “I don't know of any coach that thinks that's healthy or good for our sport."
As if that’s not the pot hilariously calling the kettle black. Of course, Freeze had to pay for his sins committed at Ole Miss a decade ago when he signed a 29-man class in 2013 with four 5-star signees.
Years later, Freeze is afraid things are on the verge of spiraling out of control should the settlement fail to pass.
Not only is the NCAA in search of legislation for proper payments to athletes with a revenue sharing model, this settlement will bring about roster limits and set fair market value of players. This issue could be backdated to the 2016 season, should it pass, to reimburse former and current Divison I athletes to cover lost NIL revenue.
The dynamic of college athletics will change forever shall the settlement pass with most coaches and athletic directors hoping to see it in place before the football transfer portal opens April 16.
A lot of schools around the country have structured rosters around the new revenue sharing model not yet in place. The settlement will determine whether the NCAA can allow schools to allocate $20.5 million in funds to student-athletes, which will take weight of the shoulders of boosters around the nation.
College Football’s landscape is definitely in a state of transition as the country's most popular sport is expected to absorb a large percentage of revenue at each school. Texas Tech is at the top of the transfer portal rankings ahead of the spring portal period, two-hundredths of a point ahead of No. 2 LSU in what can be considered uncharted territory for coach Joey McGuire.
It's possible the Red Raiders will be class of the Big 12 going into next season as its average player rating on transfer additions is three to four points higher than any other team in the league. By the time conference media days comes around, it'll be tough to bet against the roster McGuire has assembled.
The Razorbacks average player rating for transfers is slightly under 87 overall, No. 24 nationally. Where coach Sam Pittman's team has fallen behind is other SEC teams have assembled better portal classes on paper, No. 13 among conference opponents.
Arkansas can at least stake claim to being the last team to defeat Texas Tech last season, a 39-26 decision at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. However, McGuire's program received complete backing from donors to land some of the best transfers available.
It was no different this week as Stanford pass rusher David Bailey, the No. 1 player available, committed to Texas Tech on an already loaded roster. Bailey posted 111 tackles, 22.5 for loss and 14.5 sacks in his first three seasons at Stanford. He also received a 90.9 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for the 2024 season, which ranked No. 6 nationally.
It's possible that such a recruiting haul for McGuire is backed by a budget that includes appropriated funds from revenue sharing. Other schools, like Arkansas, are probably waiting to emerge from the shadows before rolling out its athletic department's complete plan going into 2025, which should be admired for squeezing quarters so tight that the eagles scream.
This is exactly what needed to happen four years ago this July when name, image and likeness was introduced by the NCAA. There were hardly any guidelines to go by as coaches, athletic directors and players had to adjust on the fly in order to figure things out.
Over the past four years, there is noticeable separation among college athletics as power conference schools can afford to pay unimaginable amounts to athletes due to zealous boosters and donors from Group of Five programs and beyond. While the settlement can level the playing field in recruiting, there will be enough smart people who can find loopholes faster than a hot knife through butter.