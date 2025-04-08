Second Calipari Kentucky-era Transfer Leaves Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari will have to fill the shoes of his leading scorer.
Forward Adou Thiero declared for the NBA Draft, he announced via Instagram Tuesday. He leaves the program after spending one year at Arkansas, following Calipari from Kentucky.
The Pittsburgh native spent his first two seasons with the Wildcats,
Thiero led the team in points (15.1) and rebounds (5.8), including a career-high 26 points in a 90-77 loss to Illinois on Thanksgiving after averaging 7.2 points in his sophomore year at Kentucky.
He missed the eight straight games following the Razorbacks 92-85 win on Feb. 22 including the entire SEC Tournament and the first two games of Arkansas' March Madness run with a hyperextended knee.
Arkansas went 6-2 in those eight games. He returned in the Hogs' 85-83 loss to Texas Tech and scored one point in 5 minutes.
Thiero becomes the third rotation player in Calipari's nine-man crew to announce that he will either forgo his remaining eligiblity. He joins Boogie Fland, who also declared for the draft and Zvonimir Ivisic, who transferred to Illinois to join forces with his brother Tomislav.
Arkansas' rotation is down to four returning players and the Hogs have yet to land an official commitment from anyone in the transfer portal.
The full roster currently stands at nine, with four incoming freshmen in Karim Rtali, Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy