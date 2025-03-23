Calipari Eliminating Pitino Adds Special Chapter To Storybook Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The ultimate script wound up having the storybook ending for John Calipari as his Arkansas Razorbacks knocked off arch rival Rick Pitino and St. John's, 75-66, at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday.
The win sends Arkansas to its fourth Sweet Sixteen in five seasons and Calipari's first since 2019, but getting past Pitino in the process serves as the ultimate vindication for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer.
A rivalry that dates back to the 90's and heated up while the duo served at the helms of Kenutcky and Louisville, Calipari improves to 14-10 all-time against Pitino, which includes three consecutive NCAA Tournament wins.
On Saturday, the victory for Arkansas came in the underdog role as the 10-seed Razorbacks played a de facto road game in a hostile environment against 2-seed St. John's, which entered the day with 31 wins as both regular season and conference tournament champions out of the Big East.
The scene was cinema, the theatrics were at an all-time high as Calipari and Pitino met with a warm embrace at mid-court prior to tip, and the drama was plentiful throughout as the Razorbacks and Red Storm traded haymakers.
It is hard to ignore the irony in Vice TV electing to follow both Calipari and Pitino throughout the course of the season. It would be negligent to not extend the series for a final episode after what took place Saturday in Providence.
Naturally, when given the opportunity to comment publicly in the aftermath, Calipari was gracious to Pitino, and the player's coach deferred full credit to his team for staying the course all season.
"Rick did a great job with this team all year," Calipari said, "If they made a few shots, they would probably beat us. We were fortunate to get out, but I'm proud of these guys and all of them here had to overcome stuff and they did.
"They figured it out that if I worry more about the team and less about myself, man, I play better. It took time."
Pitino was on the verge of taking St. Johns to its first Sweet Sixteen this century. Instead, the Johnnies will have no choice to lick their wounds and regroup while Pitino will likely find himself stewing over having a dream season come to an end at the hands of a nemesis.
"Congratulations to Arkansas," Pitino said. "They were very athletic, played a great game, took away a lot of what we do.
"Foul trouble certainly hurt us but they were a better team. They outplayed us. They deserve to move on and we don't. That's what March Madness is all about. No matter how good a regular season you have, you play this way you're going to get beat."
Calipari, on the other hand, will not have much time to bask in the glory as he turns his attention to a trip to San Francisco next week to face 3-seed Texas Tech with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.