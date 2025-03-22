Razorbacks Somehow Find Way to Sweet 16, Downing St. John's
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Arkansas will keep dancing through March.
It probably wasn't planned to have the Razorbacks' pair of big guys inside, Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic, in foul trouble bfore halftime but it ended up a wash with St. John's best player, RJ Lewis, also struggling with fouls.
It all worked out
For the 15th time in school history and John Calipari's 16th trip to a Sweet 16 may be the one that's the most rewarding after a 75-66 win over second-seed St. John's in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
This one was different than Razorback games this season, though. And not exactly pretty.
St. John's had Zuby Ejiofor down in the middle and the Hogs figured out a way to slow down a guy CBS analyst Charles Barkely called a "grown man." They expected that.
He got 23 points and 12 rebounds, but nobody else was doing much. Arkansas was doing it by committee and guards picking up the slack.
Billy Richmond III had a career game with 16 points and 9 rebounds while Karter Knox scored 15 with 3 blocked shots on defense. Johnell Davis added 13. Trevon Brazile, playing the best of his time with the Hogs, had 8 points and 8 rebounds.
It was a game the Razorbacks pretty much controlled by late in the first half. Not that they didn't make it interesting after taking the lead from St. John's, who last led 32-31 at 1:30 before halftime.
Lewis was already in foul trouble along with Arkansas' big men
After the Hogs led by as much as 13 with 11:29 to play, the Red Men started cutting into the lead with the inside game. Arkansas hit one of those cold stretches where they couldn't buy a basket and it got interesting in the final five minutes.
That happens a lot in the NCAA. It's a game of runs, but St. John's simply couldn't make shots when they needed to. The result was they couldn't get in front in the final minutes and the Razorbacks were rebounding most of the misses.
Ivisic fouled out with 11:58 to play. That gave St. John's some momentum and a path for success. They really started going inside to Ejifor. Deivon Smith's runner in the lane cut a 12-point lead to 55-49 with 10:09 to play. They struggled to get it closer.
Richmond's basket with 2:51 to play at a point when Arkansas was clinging to a two-point lead and the Red Storm had the momentum and confidence. That set the tone for the rest of the game, though. St. John's would get within a couple and the Hogs would open up a two-score lead quickly.
Most of the talk after the first-round games Thursday has been the matchup of the Razorbacks' John Calipari and St. John's Rick Pitino. Both have tried to downplay, but it's been the talk of the scene around this pod for the first week of the tournament.