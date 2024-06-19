Calipari Given High Mark for Portal Success with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When John Calipari was formally introduced as the new Arkansas coach, he embraced having to start from scratch roster wise. "I met with the team. There is no team," Calipari famously said.
Now, he has a team and has structured the roster much differently than before. Due to the transfer portal rosters turnover more than ever before. Name, Image and Likeness has a lot to do with constant turnover which has to wear on not only fans but coaches in general. Calipari has embraced the change and is willing to exchange a roster of young freshmen for veteran upperclassmen.
Arkansas' offseason activity was given a thumbs up from Gonzaga beat writer, Cole Forsman. Alabama and Kentucky were also praised for their additions via the portal.
John Calipari built Arkansas into a top-20 team from scratch essentially. DJ Wagner, Zvonimir Ivisic and Adou Thiero followed Calipari from Kentucky, while FAU transfer Johnell Davis decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and join the Razorbacks as well. Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo, one of the best defenders in college basketball, was another big addition to the frontcourt. Calipari still has wiggle room left to work with.- Cole Forsman, Gonzaga Nation
Popular burner reproter, Trily Donovan notes that "sometimes team's best gets are the ones you already have." In that case, Trevon Brazile deserves praise for sticking with Arkansas through the coaching change. The 6-10 forward has flashed his talent during his abbreviated sophomore season before an ACL tear sidelined him completely for the year. He bounced back with promising moments in various games but wasn't consistent enough to make a difference.
Now, given the development which Calipari and assistant Kenny Payne are known for it may not take long for Brazile to bounce back. Confidence will be key early on for Brazile if he plans to gain back any draft stock he lost during a forgotten junior season.
"Re-energized, refocused. I'm all Hog. Run it back"
That was Brazile's statement regarding his return to Arkansas for one more season. A reaction similar to Calipari's X post about his new team going into summer work.
"Had our first team meeting yesterday and I did individual meetings today.," Calipari said. "Guys played pickup last night!! I am really excited about this group! They are talented, big, experienced, and physically and mentally tough. We are a national program that will recruit our region, throughout the US and around the world!"
A motivated Calipari is dangerous for college basketball. Given his change in philosophy at Arkansas compared to the previous 16 years at Kentucky speaks volumes. He has something to prove after less than stellar postseason success over the past half decade with the Wildcats.
