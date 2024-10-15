Don't Overreact if Hogs' Fall to Jayhawks in Exhibition
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— There's a whirlwind of excitement around the Razorbacks' men's basketball team with Coach John Calipari's first season coming fast. After getting a good look of the Hogs' roster minus a few likely key contributors, it appears this team will be athletic, quick and explosive.
That's fine and dandy during a tip-off tour, but it won't get it done against Kansas if a few guys are out. Calipari mentioned No. 1 transfer Johnell Davis, former Kentucky small forward Adou Thiero and former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo aren't likely to play.
That could force his hand into figuring out what he has on the team earlier than anticipated, which is also a good thing. A pair of point guards in Kentucky transfer D.J. Wagner and true freshman Boogie Fland saw the floor together in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.
Wagner is more of a ball dominant guard while Fland is more of combo who can easily slide over to the two spot when needed. Both players have the talent to compete at a high level, which is desperately needed to keep up with Jayhawks sixth-year senior guard Dajuan Harris, Jr.
Harris is more of a defensive stalwart than offensive star, averaging single digits in scoring through his career at Kansas. He brings infectious energy defensively and can control the offensive flow as a distributor.
Fellow senior transfer Zeke Mayo returns to his hometown of Lawrence, Kansas for one more season of college ball. The South Dakota State transfer nearly averaged 19 points per game while shooting 38% from three.
Senior center Hunter Dickinson, junior forward K.J. Adams and likely sixth man guard A.J. Storr gives Kansas elite depth and star power that Arkansas can't match without three starters. What Arkansas does have is two other promising 5-star true freshmen in Karter Knox and Billy Richmond who can both get it done on both ends.
Post play will be important with two forwards Trevon Brazile and Kentucky transfer Zvonimir Ivisic healthy. Neither have been consistent beacons down, low but have shown flashes of being capable rim protectors.
Both Ivisic and Brazile seem to have added more muscle to their frames after working with longtime Calipari assistant Kenny Payne. The former Louisville coach has developed several front court players into NBA athletes throughout his coaching career and that'll be no different once Aidoo is cleared for full contact.
Jayhawks' coach Bill Self is two seasons removed from a national championship, but has his deepest, oldest and most talented rosters ever assembled at Kansas. Next Friday's exhibition at Bud Walton Arena shouldn't be considered the barometer of how the season will go, but a test of how close the Razorbacks are to competing with a brand new roster and coaching staff.