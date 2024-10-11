All Hogs

Looking at Expectations for Razorbacks' Freshman | Inside Arkansas

What to expect from Knox in first year plus looking at full schedule for Hogs this season

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari at introductory press conference in April at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari at introductory press conference in April at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Craven Whitlow-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now everyone has a schedule to look at and dissect for Arkansas, but has anybody really looked anywhere but to find the Kentucky game? Of course, the Wildcats' faithful are standing firm with the "he's just another coach" blather about John Calipari on social media but it's a big game.

Hogs on SI's basketball writer Curtis Wilkerson looked at the schedule in-depth and had some interesting observations in his podcast Friday. But according to John Calipari fans shouldn't get too worked up over the exhibition games against Kansas and TCU.

Maybe the biggest news in the podcast are looking at some realistic expectations for incoming freshman Karter Knox. He flipped a commitment to the Razorbacks before following Calipari to Fayetteville. He has a lot of potential, but how will it translate to the SEC?

It really doesn't matter whether they win by 35 or lose by 50, Calipari told 103.7 The Buzz' Wes Moored on Thursday night. The Razorbacks' coach was at Little Rock Catholic for a speaking engagement and essentially said they are playing those games to find out what they have.

"Everywhere I've been it has taken about three years to develop the culture," Calipari said.

That's not what Hog fans are expecting this year since hiring him away from Kentucky back in April. The games against Kansas at Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 25 and TCU in Fort Worth on Nov. 1 won't show up on the schedule. They truly don't matter.

It's the rest of the games that do. Those will start counting on the won-lost record Nov. 6 against Lipscomb at Bud Walton.

