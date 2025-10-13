Calipari's Razorbacks land in Top 15 of AP preseason Top 25 poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari-led teams are accustomed to finding themselves ranked in preseason polls year-in and year-out.
That's now also true of Arkansas' basketball program spanning the last handful of preseasons.
The 2025-26 Razorbacks emerged ranked 14th in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll that was released on Monday.
It marks the fifth consecutive season, the last two under Calipari plus the three campaigns that preceded his arrival in Fayetteville, that Arkansas has been included in the AP preseason rankings.
- Razorbacks were ranked preseason No. 16 in '21-22
- Razorbacks were ranked preseason No. 10 in '22-23
- Razorbacks were preseason No. 14 in '23-24
- Razorbacks were ranked preseason No. 16 in '24-25
- Razorbacks are ranked preseason No. 14 in '25-26
The last and only other time Arkansas was ranked in five consecutive AP preseason polls (1980-85) was during the era of Naismith Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton, according to SportsReference.com.
Much of the recent preseason rankings success is a by-product of strong NCAA Tournament finishes in preceding seasons.
The Hogs have advanced to two NCAAT Elite Eights as part of four Sweet Sixteen runs spanning the past five seasons.
After a slow start to SEC play last year, Arkansas fell out of the AP rankings for the duration of the second half of the regular season.
But a strong finish including a run to the NCAAT Sweet Sixteen vaulted Arkansas (22-14) back into the final AP Top 25 poll at No. 20.
The current Arkansas squad is one of six SEC teams ranked in the AP poll, joining No. 3 Florida, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 15 Alabama, No. 18 Tennessee, and No. 20 Auburn.
Five of the Razorbacks' non-conference opponents also made the poll.
Houston checks in at No. 2, Duke at No. 6, Texas Tech at No. 10, Louisivlle at No. 11, and Michigan State at No. 22.
Combining matchups against non-conference and league foes, Arkansas will play 11 games against 10 teams ranked in the AP's preseason Top 25 poll.
Arkansas' retention effort brining back four key players from last sason is at the heart of Calipari's second Hog squad.
Sophomore wing Karter Knox, junior guard DJ Wagner, senior forward Trevon Brazile, and sophomore wing Billy Richmond II each played a significant role in Arkansas' end-of-season success last year.
It's a quartet that places Arkansas at the top of a loaded SEC in percentage oif returning scoring from a season ago.
Knox and Wagner picked up preseason All SEC third team recognition on Monday.
Frontline transfer additions Nick Pringle and Malique Ewin bring size, length, athleticism, physicality, and plus-rebounding attributes at both ends of the floor.
That combination of positive traits along with other defensive and offensive strengths they possess should ensure both will be among the top rotation players.
Freshman guards Darius Acuff, Jr., and Meleek Thomas should factor into the top player rotation on day one.
Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll ...
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Florida
4. UConn
5. St. John's
6. Duke
7. Michigan
8. Brigham Young
9. Kentucky
10. Texas Tech
11. Louisville
12. UCLA
13. Arizona
14. Arkansas
15. Alabama
16. Iowa State
17. Illinois
18. Tennessee
19. Kansas
20. Auburn
21. Gonzaga
22. Michigan State
23. Creighton
24. Wisonsin
25. North Carolina