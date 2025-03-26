Calipari Not Working Transfer Portal Even Though It's Open
Not surprisingly, Arkansas coach John Calipari said this week his focus is solely on beating Texas Tech Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament.
OK, that's good some might argue, but the transfer portal is open. Shouldn't he be paying attention to that also, maybe burning some midnight oil poring over scouting reports, online rankings, and watching video?
Well, his assistant coaches might be doing that work, but mostly their efforts were also focused on game planning for Texas Tech and keeping Arkansas players on the next task and not continuing to celebrate last week's wins.
That was especially true Sunday — the day after the Razorbacks advanced to the Sweet 16 — and early in the week, too. But assistants can still take time to make a phone call to an elite player who entered the portal.
They were surely on the phone with 5-star recruit Nate Ament, the top uncommitted high school star who visited Arkansas recently.
The versatile and dynamic 6-foot-9 stretch forward is the No. 4-ranked prep player and is considering Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville.
So, while Arkansas coaches prep their team for Texas Tech, they're still wooing a difference maker like Ament, and perhaps guys in the portal.
Coaches like to say, enjoy a big win for 24 hours and then move on to the next challenge. But with the transfer portal open as Sweet 16 games are looming, college basketball coaches face the challenge of recruiting while trying to ensure another victory.
Calipari addressed all of that in his appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," a weekday podcast also broadcast on the Peacock channel.
Patrick, the former ESPN anchor, noted the Hogs' advancement to the Sweet 16. They beat the Kansas Jayhawks and St. John's Red Storm, the No. 7 and 2 seeds, respectively.
Arkansas, the No. 10 seed, pulled away in the final five minutes to eliminate Kansas, 79-72, and St. John's, 75-66.
Patrick asked Calipari how he handles preparation for the next game and recruiting with the portal open.
"Sunday was a kind of long day," Calipari said. "Got a lot of film work done. Got practice plans prepared. The staff meetings, where we were doing everything. Then in the end, I said, 'Alright, let's talk.'"
It was probably earlier than Calipari wanted to have such conversations because he wants full focus on Texas Tech, but before he can figure out the portal, he has to know who's coming back.
"I don't know of anybody in the Sweet 16 who is sitting down with [their own] players and saying, 'Are you coming back? Or are you going to put your name in the portal?'" Calipari said.
While it's hard to pay much attention to what has reportedly been over 1,000 names added to the transfer portal since it opened, Calipari did assure fans he has his eye on a few and put out a national message to any others who might have interest.
"So, it's just difficult right now, but we've got names," Calipari said. "To anyone listening, if you want to get better, if you want to be challenged, if you want to really play with good players, be coached as though you've already gotten there, to be hugged and challenged and make you uncomfortable — you come with me. Come to Arkansas.
"But right now, we're not on the phone with anybody. My staff might. I shouldn't say that. My staff may be, but I'm not."
The Hogs got Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo from last year's portal and they're playing their best ball of the season, huge reasons why Arkansas is still in the hunt for a national title. That's why Calipari said he would still be willing to step away for a moment to hop on the phone and close a deal on an elite player.
"If there's a young man that we know is really, really good and he wants to do this and wants to talk to me," Calipari began, then lowered his voice to add, "you probably won't believe this (Patrick chuckled), I'd probably get on the phone with them and say, 'Hey, let's do this.'
"But short of that, it's mostly staff. My hope is that we have a group. We have some guys that won't be back because they've graduated out, or they're going to put their name in the NBA draft. But there is another grouping of players who are really good, but probably need more time."
The group that needs more time certainly includes sophomores D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic, freshmen Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III and perhaps forward Trevon Brazile, There's even a case for freshman Boogie Fland and junior Adou Thiero.
Fland and Thiero were both likely to enter their names for the NBA draft, but were sidelined by injuries. Fland missed 15 games with a broken thumb before returning for the last two games. Thiero is supposed to play Thursday.
Fland could benefit from another college season, but Calipari already has commitments from prep point guard Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, both 5-star recruits ranked No. 5 and 10 by ESPN.
"We already have three guys, freshmen signed," Calipari told Patrick. "I'm still recruiting freshmen. I'll recruit the best freshmen. As you saw against St. John's, three of them played a lot of minutes (Knox, Richmond and Fland). But I can't recruit seven or eight freshmen. So, we got one more freshman we're trying to get (Ament).
"We've got three. They're all really good, but we're trying to get one more. Then, who comes back? Then, probably (add) a couple transfers. And that'll be our team."