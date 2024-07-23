Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari offers Class of 2026 in-state gem J.J. Andrews
J.J. Andrews was a loss for words when University of Arkansas assistant men’s basketball coach Chin Coleman handed the phone to Hogs head coach John Calipari.
The new head Hog offered a scholarship to the five-star recruit from Little Rock Christian Academy (Arkansas) Monday afternoon.
“I kind of had an idea of what [Calipari] was going to talk about, but when he made the offer, I was speechless,” Andrews said. “I didn’t know what to say, but I snapped back to reality. I just thanked him for the opportunity. It’s just a real blessing.
“I thanked him for the support and being at Peach Jam. It’s just an amazing opportunity.”
Calipari was one of several college coaches looking on at the Nike Peach Jam E16 tournament final Sunday afternoon in North Augusta, S.C, which capped off the week-long event in which Andrews’ Brad Beal Elite Squad won the title. Andrews shot 70% from the field totaling 17 points to go with 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists a block in the title-game win over Team CP3, 74-67. Calipari and Coleman also saw two other Peach Jam games Andrews shined in.
Andrews, who is ranked No. 15 nationally in the 2026 Class by ESPN, had an offer from former Hogs head coach Eric Musselman but was anticipating a new one from Cailpari.
“I knew it was going to come, but he had to fill a roster and put his system in, so I knew it was going to take a little bit of time,” said the 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing.
Andrews said once he got over he shock off the offer, he had a good visit with the legendary Calipari.
“Coach Cal is a really cool dude,” Andrews said. “I really liked talking to him. Getting an offer from him is really big.”
Andrews is well-acquainted with ‘The Hill’ and the Razorbacks. His dad Shawn was a two-time All-American offensive lineman at UA in 2002-03 and was a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
“[The Arkansas offer] is a big deal to my friends and family in Arkansas,” he said. “A lot of people think since my Pops went to Arkansas, I am going to go to Arkansas, but I am going to go wherever fits me best. It is big, though, that my Pops went there and going to the campus and seeing all the things he did.”
Calipari stunned the basketball world when he left Kentucky to take the Arkansas job in April after former Hogs coach Eric Musselman left for USC.
“I was in shock,” Andrews said. “I never really expected, of all places, for Coach Cal to end up at Arkansas. That was a real ‘wow factor.’ Especially, with how it affected [the recruiting of the incoming players], that was crazy – really wild.”
Andrews is the third in-state recruit Calipari has offered this month. He extended an offer to 2025 guard Courtland Muldrew, who was at Springdale Har-Ber and is now at Oak Hill (Va.) Academy and 2025 Springdale High School combo guard Isaiah Sealy.
Andrews also holds offers from Illinois, Marquette, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas Tech among others. He said he has also been talking to Auburn and Notre Dame and expects more offers soon after his performance last week.
He prepared for the final tournament of the summer season by working out hard on his strength, conditioning and jump shot in the weeks leading up to it, he said.
“My performance was just a testament of how hard I worked two weeks prior to the tournament,” said Andrews, who averaged 21 points and 8 rebounds in four Peach Jam games.
Winning titles is old hat for Andrews. He has helped LRCA to two Class 4A state crowns in two varsity seasons and now the prestigious Peach Jam trophy.
“It is amazing [winning Peach Jam]. Last year, we got all the way to the Elite 8 and lost, and that really hurt,” Andrews said. “To come back and redeem ourselves is a great feeling. I have always tried to be a part of a winning culture. College coaches look at that. I have always tried to do what I can to affect winning, and that translates to the next level.”
--Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports