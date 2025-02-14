Calipari Sideline Outbursts Display Frustration with Hogs
John Calipari threw things. He kicked his chair. His immense frustration was boiling over as the Razorbacks failed to live up to his expectations in a game they could not afford to lose.
His team was trying. Trying hard. But his guys couldn't pull away from a struggling young LSU team with a few rising stars.
Then it happened. The most recent rendition of Arkansas' best player showed why he's a threat from anywhere on the offensive end and the Razorbacks had unmistakable momentum.
Zvonimir Ivisic buried a three-pointer and was the recipient of a phenomenal, wrap-around pass from guard Billy Richmond III on a perfectly executed pick-and-roll that beat near-perfect defense for a monster slam.
Two free throws by Nelly Davis and a driving left-hand lay-up — his specialty — by D.J. Wagner off another pick-and-roll with 5:14 left gave the Hogs a 10-point lead.
Significant? Sure, for this game. Shocking, too, because it was the Razorbacks' biggest lead at Bud Walton Arena this season in an SEC game.
Just 10 points. Tough to fathom. Shows how much Calipari's players have struggled.
Wednesday's 70-58 win against LSU was Arkansas' sixth SEC home game. It was also the one they should've won above all others and keeps the Hogs firmly on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Arkansas improved to 15-9 overall, 4-7 in the SEC, and 2-4 in league games at home. They'll almost surely need to sweep the final three homes games against Missouri, Texas and Mississippi State to make it to March Madness.
Sure, they can win at South Carolina and maybe Vanderbilt. They could even pull a major upset Saturday against the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies, although it's not likely.
Even less likely is shocking No. 1 Auburn on the Tigers' floor on Wednesday.
But "Big Z," the Hogs' new best player, is almost good enough to give the Hogs a chance against anybody. Almost.
In the previous game, he kept the Hogs close against No. 3 Alabama, but they lost, 85-81, at Walton Arena.
In the last two games, the 7-foot-2 stretch forward has been phenomenal with 52 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocked shots and four steals. He's made 20-of-31 shots, 8-of-14 from 3-point land.
"We’re taking advantage of his skillset," said Arkansas assistant coach Chin Coleman after the LSU game. "Z is a unique individual in terms of his size, his skill, his ability at 7-2, and his ability to play on the inside and outside.
"He’s probably one of the better three-point shooters in the country. Definitely in our league. Coach (Calipari) is doing a good job of utilizing his skillset."
With 14 points, Ivisic was a big part of the Hogs' 36-23 edge in the second half against LSU. Six Hogs scored after intermission as they netted six straight shots after starting 9-of-12 for the half to fuel a 19-8 spurt that erased LSU's three-point edge.
The Razorbacks made 15 of their 25 second-half shots, which should boost their confidence heading to Aggieland. If they can stay hot, and Big Z continues his roll, A&M may get all it can handle.