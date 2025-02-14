Calipari Sideline Outbursts Display Frustration with Hogs

🇭🇷 Zvonimir Ivisic with the 2nd straight 25+ point game, this team in a big win over LSU:



🪣 25pts

✌️ 7/8 from two

💪 3rebs

🔒 1stl

✋ 4blks



Provided inside finishing and outside shooting at a good rate, plus a great rim protection game. At 7'2, his fluidity is special pic.twitter.com/sOk743YABv