Razorbacks Tie School Record in Blowout Loss to Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball fell to Ole Miss inside Bud Walton Arena, 89-50, managing to tie a school record in the process.
The Razorbacks are now 9-18 on the season, tying a program-high for the most losses in a season since 1978, when the sport was upgraded to varsity status.
"I will continue to find ways to do small victories," coach Mike Neighbors said. "I know it's not the popular thing and it's not the cool thing to do. Find ways to still celebrate improvement and still celebrate progress when the score is like it is."
The Hogs have lost 18 games in a season four other times (1980-81, 2009-10, 2015-16 and 2017-18.). There are still four regular season games left.
Ole Miss used its superior size to stifle the Arkansas offense. Forward Madison Scott finished with a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, including 10 rebounds in the first half. The Rebels ended the second quarter on a 23-4 run held the Hogs to just nine first half field goals. They led 48-23 at halftime.
Guard Izzy Higginbottom continued her historic season with 18 points on 7-for-23 from the floor.
"Izzy is a phenomenal offensive player," Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. "It's really a match made in heaven with her coming here and playing with Mike because he allows his guards to in our words, 'boogie'. We take pride in defense, so we really haven't allowed anybody to hit their [scoring] average against us."
Guard Carly Keats scored her first points since the Razorbacks win over Texas A&M on Jan. 30, finishing with six. Keats missed two games with an injury before returning to play 4 minutes against Georgia on the road.
Arkansas will now face defending national champions and No. 4 South Carolina on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.