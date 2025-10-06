Calipari's televised Arkansas Pro Day provided Hogs huge marketing opportunity
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari knows a lot about preparing his players for the next level of basketball, which is massive given every player's dream is to one day play in the NBA.
He has the swagger of a coach who has no peer when it comes to helping "one-and-done" prospects, players transitioning from high school to the pros after one season of college under his tutelage.
He's had 42 NBA first-round draft picks combined at his three previous college coaching stops (UMass, Memphis, and Kentucky), not to mention others selected in the second rounds of drafts spanning parts of the past four decades.
Add to that the sustained financial success of his players after they become pros. He recently indicated his former players have a combined career earnings total approaching $6 billion.
That second-to-none resume as a players' coach whose success is predicated on the success of his players is why a college Pro Day under Calipari carries genuine gravitas with NBA organizations.
The latest example was his first Pro Day at Arkansas, which went off spectacularly on Sunday as scouts and front-office personnel representing all 30 NBA teams were courtside in the basketball performance center on campus in Fayetteville.
Throw in the fact that FanDuel, one of the primary broadcast and streaming partners for the NBA in 15 league cities, provided live coverage of Calipari's event across its various platforms, and it only elevated what was already a credible showcase.
The opportunities were abundant.
Players could demonstrate their potential to play at the next level while Calipari could demonstrate to current and future recruits who were tuning in that he has significant connections with the NBA.
Connections that offer a chance to audition in front of NBA decision-makers on what otherwise would be just another weekend day to prepare for the fast-approaching season.
Arkansas fans, and college basketball fans for that matter, were afforded the opportunity to tune in for their own evaluations of the 2025-26 version of the Razorbacks.
Calipari was mic'ed up for the 90-minute event, as was longtime NBA coach and commentator Mike Fratello, who was providing analysis remotely via zoom.
Calipari proved to be a maestro as a communicator, juggling insight for fans and recruits watching while instructing his team throughout the event.
His messaging to his team was constructive, positive, and accountability-themed.
He had his team go through some agility testing as well as performance drills such as two-man pick-and-roll, advantage-disadvantage attack action, and high-middle twist-screen action among others.
Eventually, he split the team up for live scrimmaging, going 4-on-4 before finishing with 5-on-5 full-court play.
Interestingly enough, each of the top nine players projected for Calipari's two-deep rotation this season performed well.
From our vantage point, a minimum of four Hogs looked the part of potential draft picks come June 2026: sophomore wing Karter Knox, senior forward-center Trevon Brazile, freshman guard Darius Acuff, Jr., and freshman guard Meleek Thomas.
That's not to say talented, experienced players like junior guard DJ Wagner, sophomore wing Billy Richmond III, junior forward-center Malique Ewin, and senior forward-center Nick Pringle failed to perform well.
Each of them did, which should help their causes for pro considerations including the NBA once their college careers conclude (if not sooner).
Freshman wing and Springdale, Ark., native Isaiah Sealy also performed admirably, and at least one NBA scout who we talk to frequently believes Sealy has an eventual path to the NBA.
From a team standpoint and how Sunday performances might inform us about the roster moving into the season, several players gave reasons to believe the Razorbacks might improve as a three-point shooting team compared to last season when the team struggled shooting from distance.
Thomas, Acuff, Ewin, and Sealy all were effective shooting on Sunday, while returnees Knox, Brazile, Wagner, and Richmond each showed improvement.
The Hogs look like a more physical team in how they initiate and play through contact. It should be a better rebounding team, especially on the offensive glass.
Wagner, Richmond, and Pringle all have potential to be all-SEC defensive performers with Knox and Brazile offering plus-defensive traits as well.
The Razorbacks are collectively tall, long, athletic, and strong, which should make this team elite in terms of slashing to the basket and finishing in transition.