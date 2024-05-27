Calipari's 'La Familia' Grows Stronger Finally Getting Wagner Commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas once again makes a splash in the transfer portal due to the additon of former Kentucky point guard DJ Wagner, according to a report from Richard Davenport of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
A former 5-star McDonald's All-American chooses to remain in the John Calipari system instead of heading to the bright lights of USC with Eric Musselman. He is the No. 38 transfer overall and No. 8 among point guards, according to 247sports 2024 portal ranking.
The Razorbacks continue to build the nation's best transfer portal class. Former FAU star Johnell Davis, Tennessee standout center Jonas Aidoo and a pair of ex-Kentucky players Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic have signed with Arkansas this spring.
The family feel in the Razorbacks office became a little stronger this weekend with DJ Wagner's transfer. "La Familia" is a much deeper than the NIL club new Calipari promoted while at Kentucky. He encouraged former players from his time at Kentucky, Memphis and UMass to give back for the good of his current squads dating back to July 2021 when name, image and likeness was allowed in college athletics.
Calipari is all about family, relationship building and the edification of student-athletes that come through his program. His assistants and players become branches on a family tree and are always encouraged to return. As the Razorbacks coach enters his 33rd year coaching college basketball, it was only a matter of time before he began coaching second generation players. New Razorbacks like Adou Thiero, Billy RIchmond, Jr. and Wagner fathers all played parts of their college carrers under the guidance of Calipari.
Wagner's dad, Dajuan played for Calipari at Memphis before being selected No. 6 overall in the 2002 NBA Draft. His grandfather, Milt, played for Louisville and helped the Cardinals to a national championship in 1986. The elder Wagner went on to play in the NBA for the Lakers for a season before playing professionally around the world. He would then spend a half-decade with Calipari at Memphis from 2000-2006. Last season, Milt coached at his alma mater under Kenny Payne, who is now the lead assistant under Calipari at Arkansas. La Familia will be prioritized just like it always has been everywhere else.
Mentioned earlier this week, Wagner was also high school teammates with Richmond during high school in Camden, New Jersey. During the 2001-2002 season, Wagner and Richmond's dad's played on the same team at Memphis. The very next season,Thiero's father, Almamy, started his career with the Tigers' and spent three seasons with Calipari before transferring to Duquesne.
Karter Knox, another of Arkansas' 5-star signees, pledged to follow Calipari to Arkansas. His older brother Kevin led the star-studded Wildcats with 16 points per game as a freshman, his only year in college. The young, talented Wildcats couldn't get past the Sweet 16 with a three-point loss to Kansas State.
The connections on this Razorbacks roster runs deep. Will the family feel build up the chemistry needed to become a national championship contender? Calipari said this week this roster could possibly be an intimate eight-to-nine man roster. It could be as large as 10 before calling it a day. It's not because money isn't flowing into the program for NIL funds but capping a roster at 10 likely gives the Hogs' a strong enough rotation to be very competitive.
