Chance for Hogs' NBA Factory to Increase Production Under Calipari
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's time to seriously start considering Arkansas as one of college basketball' programs with staying power at the highest level.
Former coach Mike Anderson returned to Fayetteville in order to reestablish the Razorbacks on the national scene. A pair of losses in NCAA Tournament's second round to North Carolina impeded his progress of going to the Sweet 16.
What he did do was get a few guys to the pros like Bobby Portis (Bucs) and Daniel Gafford (Mavericks). He even reached into Fort Smith to snag sharpshooting Isaiah Joe who left after two seasons with the Razorbacks and now stars for the Thunder.
The hiring of Eric Musselman, son of a legendary NBA coach, took the Razorbacks to the second weekend three times including a pair of Elite Eight appearances with another handful of NBA talent. Jaylin Williams (Thunder), Moses Moody (Warriors), Anthony Black (Magic), Nick Smith (Hornets), Jordan Walsh (Celtics).
Arkansas is now tied for fifth among colleges in active NBA players with seven players being drafted since 2019. The Razorbacks have signed three top-10 recruiting classes since 2020 and that number will grow as John Calipari starts his first season with the Hogs in just over a month.
Calipari's new crop of Razorbacks include a trio of 5-star freshmen in point guard Boogie Fland, shooting guard Karter Knox and small forward Billy Richmond. Both Fland and Knox are considered as the most likely of the trio to be drafted in the first round of the 2025 draft while Richmond is considered a draft pick on multiple boards based off potential.
The No. 1 transfer in the country, Johnell Davis, is one of the most electric scorers in college basketball after last season shooting 41% from three and scoring over 18 points per game. Davis withdrew from the 2024 draft to return to school and play for Calipari at Arkansas and could improve his draft stock with a solid showing as a season.
Other potential draft prosects are versatile wing Adou Thiero, center Jonas Aidoo and point guard DJ Wagner. Thiero had a first round comp before returning to school with quite a few scouts favoring his defense and abiltiy to drive to the basket.
Aidoo has a quality all-around college game but has been limited offensively outside of a few high scoring outputs. He excels at taking defenders to the rim and doubling as a rim protector with more than 60 blocks last season.
Wagner started out last season as one of the hotter guards on Kentucky's roster during non-conference play before a pair of top-10 picks, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard exploded onto the scene. Another year of development in Calipari's system along with an expanded role in a NBA-type offense will do him well as a sophomore.