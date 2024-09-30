Predicting Calipari's Starters, Rotation for Year One
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Basketball will soon be in the forefront in Arkansas very soon with fans begging for the season to start. New coach John Calipari decided it was time to leave his perch at Kentucky and join forces with billionaire chicken mogul, John Tyson to create excitement for a fanbase starved for winning.
Calipari's roster is built completely different than at any point in his five decades in college basketball. His team is a combination of talented 5-star freshmen, highly regarded transfers and a handful of developmental players for practice and garbage time purposes.
Starting Lineup Prediction
Point Guard DJ Wagner
There's no question Kentucky transfer and sophomore will start at point guard this season for Calipari to start the year. The former top-five prospect started hot as a freshman but couldn't sustain his success into conference play.
Injuries impacted what was a promising start and potential one-and-done college career for Wagner finishing with 10 points and three assists last year. Joining Calipari and assistant Kenny Payne in Fayetteville means he likely sees the floor plenty this season.
Shooting Guard Johnell Davis
The FAU transfer is widely regarded as one of the best two-way players in the nation after a Final Four two years ago. Offensively, Davis is a multidimensional scorer capable of making shots anywhere on the floor.
Davis was fantastic last season draining a career-high 41% from three along with averaging 18 points per game. Multiple recruiting publications labeled him the No. 1 transfer in college basketball during the offseason which brings along loaded expectations.
Guard/Forward Karter Knox
There might not be a more underrated natural basketball player in the 2024 recruiting class than Knox. The Tampa native comes from a deeply athletic family with brother Kevin having success at Calipari U at Kentucky.
Knox is super talented who can play multiple positions, consistently knock down jumpers and impressive body control going to the basket. He averaged 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.
The McDonald's All-American shot 44% from the floor, 34% from three but struggled at the free throw line where he made 63% of attempts. Knox is a smooth trash talker on the court which could wear down his opponents on either end of the court.
Power Forward Adou Thiero
The Pennsylvania native can play either the three or four positions but also five in certain situations. Thiero's boasts above average athleticism. His ability to drive to the basket is the highlight of his game with his shooting questionable.
If he can improve his shot making ability, Thiero could be an under the radar type of All-SEC performer this season. Paired with Payne, he could become one of the more improved returners in the league.
Center Jonas Aidoo
Arkansas' anchor on the inside, Aidoo is a force to be reckoned with in the paint at 6-foot-11, 245 pounds. His entrance into the transfer portal came as a surprise due to his development at Tennessee under coach Rick Barnes.
The All-SEC Defensive team performer averaging 11 points, seven rebounds and nearly two blocks per game. He recorded eight double-doubles and helped the Volunteers to an Elite Eight Appearance.
Rounding Out Rotation
Boogie Fland will likely be slotted as the team's sixth man early on. With such an emphasis on getting older with more NCAA Tournament experience, Calipari will still use the true freshman due to his shot making ability and drive the floor in fast break situations.
Power forward Trevon Brazile is the only holdover from last season's roster. He made his decision to stay in college for another season and rebuild his draft stock which was high going into his junior season.
The 6-foot-11 stretch forward will be primarily used as a post player with the ability to shoot and spread the floor to open driving lanes. Brazile's role grew towards the end of last season after recovering from an ACL tear as a sophomore.
Another intriguing piece to the team is Kentucky transfer Zvonimir Ivisic who had an up-and-down spring semester for Kentucky last season. Ivisic can shoot the three, dish assists and protect the rim due to his size at 7-foot-3.
The big Croatian will have an easier path to the floor with Arkansas' limited depth in the post. If he's improved his lateral quickness combined and become more diverse defensively, Ivisic will be a vital piece to the Razorbacks roster.
True freshman forward Billy Richmond comes to Arkansas as a highly touted 5-star prospect with a similar skillset as a young Thiero. He can drive to the basket with ease but isn't quite the shooter his freshmen counterparts are.
If there's an unheralded transfer that has a shot at cracking the rotation it has to be Hawaii Pacific (Division II) transfer Melo Sanchez. He has a little bit of Oakland University and NCAA Tournament star Jack Gohlke in him posting a career line of 42% from the floor, 40% from three and 80% at the free throw line.
ROSTER
G Johnell Davis, senior
G D.J. Wagner, sophomore
G Karter Knox, freshman
G Boogie Fland, freshman
G Casmir Chavis, freshman
G Jaden Karuletwa, freshman
G Melo Sanchez, junior
F Adou Thiero, junior
F Trevon Brazile, senior
F Billy Richmond, freshman
F Zvonimir Ivisic, sophomore
C Jonas Aidoo, sophomore