FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari is making progress when it comes to the top recruits in the 2027 class.

Yet Calipari has not landed a recruit for Arkansas yet. Things could change within the next few days. Here are the odds for each top recruit that has been offered by the Razorbacks to sign and play in Fayetteville next year.

Beckham Black, PG

Southeastern Prep 5-star point guard Beckham Black pulls up for a jumper. | Southeastern Pre

Black recently visited Arkansas, and it looks like a done deal. Fans already know everything there is to know about him, so there is no need to explain why he is the number one recruit in his class.

Expect Black to be a Razorback unless Texas decides to make him the highest-paid player in college basketball history.

Confidence: 99.99%

CJ Rosser, PF

Rosser was a teammate of Black at Southeastern Prep. Despite that, there has not been much traction linking Rosser to the Razorbacks. It would take a miracle to land not only the number one recruit, but also the second.

Confidence: 10%

Cayden Daughtry, PG

With Black seeming to be a lock, there is no reason for Cayden Daughtry to sign with the Razorbacks. The only way it happens is if Daughtry just wants to form a superteam in college basketball and potentially show he is better than Black.

Confidence: <1%

Demarcus Henry, SF

Demarcus Henry, on the other hand, seems to be leaning towards making a decision. It seems it may be Arkansas, UConn, and, surprisingly, Ohio State.

The battle seems to be between the Razorbacks and Huskies, as the Buckeyes being like a sticker you get after stepping through tall grass. It doesn't affect your life; it's just annoying.

Confidence: 50%

King Gibson, CG

King Gibson visited a few weeks ago, and it seems Arkansas made a good impression. Gibson is the perfect player to pair next to Black, as he covers any holes that Black does have.

He can also use the developmental plan Calipari has for guards, as Darius Acuff Jr. gave his pitch for why every guard should go to Arkansas.

Confidence: 70%

Darius Acuff Jr., when asked about Coach Calipari:



“I don’t know how he does it. It seems like every year he’s got someone new… That’s the greatest coach, greatest recruiter, greatest everything.”



(Via @James_HamNBA) pic.twitter.com/vZFaYQsjWp — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐬𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞 (@AcuffMUSE) September 29, 2026

Paul Osaruyi, C

Paul Osaruyi is an unknown in the recruiting world right now. Odds show him throwing a curveball and signing with West Virginia, but he has not visited Arkansas yet.

There was a time that it appeared things were lining up for him to reclassify to the 2027 class and play college basketball this season. But as is in the life of recruiting, things change.

Right now, the odds aren't great, but after a potential visit, everything can change.

Confidence: 20%

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adan Diggs, CG

Diggs has his visit scheduled for October 10, so nothing is known yet. He has visited a few schools, but the only one that seems to have made an impression is Arizona.

Diggs also has a visit scheduled for Kentucky the week after his Arkansas visit. It seems that it will come down to those three schools.

His odds can increase significantly depending on how his visit goes.

Confidence: 15%

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