Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton to Undergo MRI on Injured Calf

The Pacers star was clearly limited in Game 5 with the injury.

Mike McDaniel

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a strained right calf in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a strained right calf in Monday night's Game 5 loss and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN's Shams Charania.

There's a real chance that Haliburton misses Game 6, as the Pacers face a 3-2 series deficit and look to force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City.

Haliburton was seen on the sideline with ice on his right calf and a wrap in the first half, and was clearly hobbled throughout the contest, which ended in a 120-109 loss.

Haliburton scored just four points, all from the free-throw line, and was 0-for-6 from the floor in 34 minutes.

Game 6 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

