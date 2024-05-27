Which Transfers Are Calipari, Razorbacks Targeting Now?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari added his starting point guard at Kentucky, DJ Wagner, to his roster at Arkansas. It’s likely no surprise he chose the Razorbacks since his family connection to Calipari goes back two generations.
Wagner was a 5-star prospect during the 2023 cycle and signed with Kentucky as the No. 6 prospect in the country, per 247sports. He started the year as good as any freshman scoring in double figures in ten of his first 16 games.
During that stretch he scored 13 points, connected on 46% of field goal attempts, modest 33% of three pointers and 68% from the charity stripe. The 6-3 point guard also distributed four assists and grabbed two boards and one steal per game. Regaining his early freshman year form will benefit the Razorbacks and Calipari immensely.
Calipari has mentioned recently that he’s not entertaining the idea of a complete 13-man roster. A 10-man roster could possibly put a cap on things for next season. Arkansas currently has a loaded backcourt but only have a pair of post players in Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic. Depth is a question right now but will likely be taken care of over the next month. Here are a few potential transfers the Hogs’ could possibly bring in for a visit or add to the roster.
Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
Let's start with a guy who’s been in the transfer portal since mid-April and just withdrew from NBA Draft consideration. He’ll return to school next season with a few suitors in tow this offseason.
Perhaps a return to Arkansas is in store and definitely not out of the question. Last season is a wash with guys not mentally ‘in the game’ during a letdown year. Brazile was coming off an ACL tear and showed his pre-injury self at times. However, consistency lacked being in and out of the lineup due to precautionary reasons.
By the time October rolls around, he’ll be two years removed from the injury. Calipari is one of the best coaches in the country at motivating his players to get the most out of them. If Brazile soaks the coaching in, a path toward the NBA won’t be out of the question.
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
One of the more highly regarded post players currently in the transfer portal is Hawkins. The 6-11 big man had his best season of his career by averaging 12 points, six rebounds and over one block per game. He can stretch the floor well as he knocked down 37% of his three-point attempts.
NIL will be a big calling card for Hawkins with his intention to be drafted rather than return to school. If Calipari is able to land the Illinois big, this addition would solidify a frontcourt which would be one of the best during preseason.
JT Toppin, New Mexico
Toppin’s draft stock skyrocketed this season as he earned Mountain West Conference Rookie of the Year honors with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game.
He is an elite finisher around the rim and made more than 62% of his field goals last season. That mark placed him in the top-20 all-time amongst freshmen in NCAA history.
Arkansas will have its work cut out for them to land such a transfer with one of the highest ceilings of anyone. Playing in the NBA is likely the end goal for Toppin and no one is better at getting college players there than Calipari.
Wooga Poplar, Miami
One of the quietest recruitments of the offseason is Poplar’s. His name is still entered in the NBA Draft but still has until May 29 to make a decision.
Villanova has been one of the schools in the mix and is considered a leader for Poplar. Kentucky and Mark Pope still expect the 6-5 shooting guard to schedule an official visit with the Wildcats.
Poplar had his best season as a junior as he scored 13 points per game on 42% shooting. Three point shooting continues to improve year over year as he drained 39% of his attempts.
If Arkansas finds a way to bring in Poplar it would certainly give the Hogs a dangerous backcourt full of experience and talented youngsters. Poplar has 100 games of experience during his three seasons in college and would bolster the Razorbacks from an experience standpoint.
Jaylen Wells, Washington State
It’s not often that an unknown JUCO product comes out of nowhere to lead a school to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years. That’s exactly what Wells did when he made the jump from Sonoma State College to the Cougars of Pullman, Washington.
Wells played in 34 games and averaged 29 minutes per outing. The 6-8 small forward scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds per game last season at Washington State. He made 44% of his field goal attempts, drilled 42% of his 168 three-pointers and connected on 81% of his free throws.
His production rose nearly 50% during postseason play as he played 38 minutes per contest scoring. The junior averaged 19 points on 50% shooting while single-handedly leading the Cougars to a Sweet 16 appearance.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Draft Digest staff, Wells is considered a second round prospect. Popular draft site, NBADraftnet has him slotted at No. 38 with Memphis. A grade like that with a player who hasn’t hit his peak yet may be reason enough to pursue NBA dreams and forgo collegiate eligibility.
