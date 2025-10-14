Mavericks Sign Jason Kidd to Contract Extension
The Mavericks denied the Knicks permission to interview Kidd in the spring for their then-vacant coaching vacancy.
The Mavericks have signed coach Jason Kidd to a multiyear contract extension, according to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein.
This is the second time in as many years that Kidd has earned a contract extension from the franchise. Two summers ago, it was due to interest from the Lakers in having Kidd come coach LeBron James & Co. This summer, it was the Knicks who came calling. Dallas denied permission for New York to interview Kidd.
Kidd is entering his fifth season coaching the Mavericks. He is 179–149 in his previous four seasons, which included a trip to the NBA Finals in 2023-24. Overall, Kidd is 362–339 across nine seasons as a head coach since retiring as a player.
