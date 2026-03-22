Even Without Headlines Billy Richmond III One of Razorbacks Driving Push

There’s always a player who doesn’t fit the highlight reel mold unless a show-stopping dunk is involved, but just keeps showing up in the moments that matter.

For Arkansas, that player is Billy Richmond III.

The Razorbacks moved forward in the NCAA Tournament after beating High Point on Saturday and the box score didn’t scream his name. It rarely does.

But if you watched closely, you saw the same thing John Calipari has been seeing for weeks now. The player they call "Goat" just a guy doing the work that wins games.

Fans might be starting to take that for granted. Inside the Hogs’ locker room, they’re not.

Richmond has turned consistency into his calling card. He’s not chasing headlines. He’s chasing possessions, rebounds, loose balls, and defensive stops. That doesn’t trend on social media, but it keeps Arkansas alive in March.

In a tournament built on small margins, that matters more than ever.

Calipari has coached enough games to know who he can trust when things tighten up. Richmond has earned that trust.

It’s not about scoring totals. It’s about being in the right spot, making the right read, and staying steady when others might press.

Razorbacks need more than stars to survive March

That’s what separates role players from difference-makers in March.

The Razorbacks have stars who can take over games. They’ve got guards who can create offense late in the clock. But those players need someone doing the connecting work — setting screens, rotating on defense, keeping possessions alive.

That’s where Richmond fits. Calipari hasn’t missed it.

While fans may focus on the shots that swing momentum, the coaching staff sees the possessions that prevent it from slipping away. Richmond has become part of that foundation.

There’s a strange thing that happens when a player performs well enough for long enough. People stop noticing. Richmond is getting close to that territory.

He’s had multiple performances where he impacted winning without needing the ball in his hands an awful lot.

A role that travels well in the NCAA Tournament

He defends, rebounds, and moves without hesitation. He plays within himself. And he doesn’t force the action.

That kind of approach can fade into the background for fans who are watching the scoreboard. Inside a tournament run, it becomes essential.

Arkansas doesn’t advance without players like Richmond doing their job possession after possession.

His role might not change much from game to game, but his importance keeps growing.

That’s the paradox — the more reliable he becomes, the less attention he draws. March basketball has never been just about top scorers.

It’s about balance. The Razorbacks have leaned on their playmakers throughout the season and that won’t change.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond against High Point in the NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Not overlooked inside the program

Tournament games often come down to the margins like a rebound here, a defensive stop there, a second effort that extends a possession. Richmond lives in those moments.

He doesn’t need the offense built around him. He doesn’t need plays called for him. He just needs to be on the floor.

When he is, Arkansas looks more connected. The Hogs have shown they can win in different ways this season.

They can score in bursts or grind through defensive stretches. Richmond helps them do both.

That versatility becomes more valuable with each round.

Billy Richmond (24) holds the ball against Lipscomb. The Razorbacks won 76-60. | Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI

The next step in Arkansas’ tournament run

Some skills translate anywhere. Defense travels. Effort travels. Awareness travels. Richmond brings all three.

That’s why his role doesn’t shrink under tournament pressure. If anything, it becomes more important.

Opponents are better. Possessions are tighter. Mistakes are harder to overcome.

Players who stay disciplined stand out. Richmond has been that player for Arkansas.

To sum it all up, simply, he's very effective. In March, effective is enough.

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