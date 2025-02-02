Finally, Arkansas' Coach Shows Why He's in Hall of Fame
John Calipari showed everyone what a Hall of Fame coach looks like in a dramatic return to Kentucky Saturday night while his much-maligned players silenced a sellout crowd that came to boo them and their coach. In an upset of monumental proportions, Arkansas stunned No. 12 Kentucky and the college basketball world while finally playing to its potential.
The Razorbacks and Calipari walked into Rupp Arena as double-digit underdogs and strutted out with a double-digit victory. Anyone watching Kentucky or Arkansas for the first time would swear the Hogs' 89-79 triumph was no fluke. They were clearly the better team on this night.
It was undoubtedly the biggest game on both teams' schedule. It was arguably the most anticipated game of the entire college basketball season. It'll go down as one of the most embarrassing games Kentucky ever plays in historic Rupp Arena.
Big Blue Nation was so distraught over losing to Calipari, who was the 'Cats' coach the last 15 seasons, that it was easy to imagine fans all over Kentucky reaching for their phones to schedule appointments with their psychiatrists.
That spoiled fan base essentially ran Coach Cal out of town 10 months ago. They were unhappy he hadn't won a national championship since 2012, hadn't reached the Final Four since 2015, hadn't reached the Elite Eight since 2019, and had won only one NCAA Tournament game the last four years.
Big Blue Nation was also angry Calipari's 'Cats lost in overtime to No. 15 seed St. Peter's while seeded No. 2 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and then to 14 seed Oakland while being a third seed in 2024. The coach's contract had a big buyout which precluded firing him but furious fans weren't shy about bashing their coach.
So, Calipari gave 'em what they wanted: He left. He accepted Arkansas' generous offer, took three players and three 5-star recruits with him and circled this year's game at Kentucky in thick red ink on his calendar. Every last person in the Bluegrass State circled it too, in blue. It was the game everybody wanted to witness and nobody wanted to lose.
That same fan base that soured on Calipari as their coach booed him prior to tipoff. They booed the three former Kentucky players who followed him to Fayetteville. When the 'Cats led 18-12, they cheered loudly, thinking it would become the blowout many anticipated.
But those former 'Cats -- Adou Thiero, D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic -- helped the Hogs rally along with Johnell "Nelly" Davis and two freshmen, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III. When Arkansas led by one at halftime, the whole state of Kentucky was nervous.
When the Hogs opened the second half on a 12-2 run, the huge crowd was as quiet as a. church congregation during prayer. Rupp had been electric long before tipoff and all through the first half, but the Hogs' consistent shot-making sapped the energy from the building. Suddenly, it was odd to hear the ball bounce and Kentucky cheerleaders instead of non-stop crowd noise.
Kentucky got within six with 6:52 left and the Rupp faithful got involved again, trying to rally the 'Cats. But Ivisic made another 3-pointer -- Big Z buried 4-of-7 from deep -- and Davis' steal and fast-break bucket pushed the lead back to 11. The 'Cats meekly tucked their tails, soundly beaten.
Calipari was classy when it was over, taking the high road while letting others sing his praises. Inside, he was ecstatic, ready to jump for joy. During a post-game interview in the area where players and coaches leave the court area on the way to their locker rooms, he yelled at Richmond, who was trading words with a disgruntled fan. It's likely the only thing that marred Calipari's perfect night.
All five Hogs starters scored in double figures. Thiero had 21 points and eight boards, Davis scored 18 with six assists and five rebounds, and Wagner had eight assists while scoring all 17 of his points in the decisive second half. Ivisic scored 14 and Knox 10.
Decisive stat of the game was Arkansas making 13-of-25 treys, with six Hogs knocking down a 3-pointer. Kentucky made 10-of-23 from 3-point land but that included 7-of-10 in the first half but only 3-of-13 after intermission.
The loss dropped UK to 15-6 overall and tied for eighth in the SEC at 4-4. Arkansas is 13-8 and 2-6, having squandered a few other chances for league wins, as Calipari noted. The victory improved his record to 249-28 in Rupp Arena. He was 0-1 as visiting UMass coach, 1-0 while coaching Memphis.
Coach Cal has quite the resume, even for a Hall of Famer:
* 2012 national title.
* Six Final Fours.
* Three more Elite Eights.
* Three times national Coach of the Year.
* 10 times conference Coach of the Year.
* 16 conference titles, six in the SEC.
* 15 league tourney titles, six in the SEC.
Oh, and he's won more games than any active coach in college basketball. This might've been Calipari's biggest win in Rupp. It'll be even bigger if it serves as a spark for the Hogs to get hot. They have 10 regular-season games left, all in the SEC, with the next one Wednesday at Texas. Don't doubt that that they could get hot. After watching the Hogs dog the 'Cats, almost anything seems possible.
That's what Arkansas expected when Calipari switched his allegiance from blue to red. Finally, the Hall of Fame coach showed up. He was loose at practice, which helped the players, and instilled confidence while insisting they play with a fearless attitude. He'd coach the same way, he promised.
It worked to perfection as Coach Cal out-did his bench counterpart Mark Pope of Kentucky, who is now incurring some wrath from Wildcat fans. After all, they insisted, you only have to win one game above all others. That means beat Arkansas and Calipari.
When the Hogs led by a dozen with about three minutes left, frustrated Kentucky fans started leaving the arena. Seeing Calipari come back home and beat their beloved 'Cats was simply more than they could take. For Coach Cal and the trio of former Kentucky players, it's a memory that will last forever.