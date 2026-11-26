Arkansas leads No. 11 Michigan State 31-27 at halftime of Thursday's game inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit after going on an 11-3 run late in the half capped by a dunk from Jordan Smith Jr.

"Bringing intensity, that's all it is," Billy Richmond, who led Arkansas with nine points, told CBS at halftime.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.

New starting lineup

If there's a time to play around with lineups, its in November rather than march. Arkansas head coach John Calipari did exactly that on Thursday.

Davion Thompson replaced Jeremiah Wilkinson in the starting lineup and played alongside Jordan Smith Jr., while JJ Andrews started in place of Miikka Muurinen. Cooper Bowser and Billy Richmond remained in the starting lineup.

Andrews scored five of Arkansas' first seven points, while Thompson continued to look comfortable as Arkansas' main point guard.

Hogs match Spartans' physicality

Arkansas had to be physical defensively and on the glass in order to win Thursday's game, and so far, the Hogs have answered that call.

Arkansas won the rebounding battle 23-22 in the first half, grabbing six offensive boards. Richmond led UA with seven rebounds, while Smith had five and Cooper Bowser had four. The Razorbacks also blocked three shots, with Bowser, Smith and Richmond each denying an attempt.

Smith and Richmond, in particular, held up their end of the physicality battle, while Bowser, Muurinen and Maper Maker also held their own underneath. MSU big man Coen Carr was held to four points on 1-5 shooting and didn't have a rebound in 14 minutes.

Michigan State's shooting woes vs SEC teams continue

The Spartans' shooting warmed up slightly towards the end of the half and it wasn't near as bad as their 9-50 performance against Tennessee, but the Razorbacks still played stingy defense.



"Guys are guarding their man," Calipari told CBS at the under-eight media timeout. "They're talking better. Still got a ways to go. Really pleased with the effort. It's a good basketball game. We gotta win one of these."





Only a 5-7 stretch late gave Michigan State the lead before Arkansas reclaimed it, and MSU shot just 10-29 (34 percent) from the field in the first half. MSU was 2-6 (33 percent) from three and 5-12 (42 percent) from the charity stripe.

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