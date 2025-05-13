Fland withdraws from NBA Draft Combine, but don't expect return to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Boogie Fland, one of the most highly regarded freshmen in the country, has officially withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft Combine and entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Arkansas is not where he's expected to return, though. This is a one-and-done Razorback fans were expecting when he decided to declare for the draft, then put his name in the transfer portal.
It didn't take long for the school where he's expected to land to take notice on social media.
Fland arrived at Arkansas as a five-star recruit and quickly established himself as a key contributor.
He averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game before a mid-January hand injury sidelined him for much of the season.
Despite returning for the Razorbacks’ NCAA Tournament run, he played limited minutes and saw his draft stock fluctuate, falling from a projected first-round pick to outside some mock drafts.
Fland participated in some NBA Combine drills but chose to withdraw before completing the event, ending speculation about his immediate professional future.
The decision, while surprising to some, was likely influenced by his uncertain draft status and the opportunity to further develop his game at the collegiate level.
A few weeks ago, Razorbacks coach John Calipari sounded like he probably wasn't expecting this news, but may have heard some of the same numbers reportedly being thrown around connected to Fland getting a massive deal with the Gators to come back.
“Been talking with Boogie the last few days,” the coach said. “I fully expect that he is going to be a first round draft pick. I’ve coached players with his talent and know how they are doing in the NBA, he has ‘IT’. He also knows I will always be here for him.”
Things apparently changed somewhere and what he was hearing at the draft combine didn't match what he was getting from a one-year NIL deal.
Fland was a four-star prospect in high school, the No. 19 overall recruit and top-ranked point guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Archbishop Stepinac (Harlam, NY), according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
He was also a McDonald’s All-American last year and participated in the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic. Fland quickly became a fan favorite with the Hogs, but the hand injury de-railed his production.
Calipari was making plans without him either way. With Karter Knox still on the fence at the combine, the Razorbacks have picked up point guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas. DJ Wagner will also be returning and it's a crowded backcourt.