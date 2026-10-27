Former Arkansas Razorback Meleek Thomas Goes Off in NBA Debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Meleek Thomas did not need much time to make his presence felt in the NBA.

After sitting out the Cleveland Cavaliers' first two games of the regular season, the former Arkansas Razorbacks guard made his debut Monday night and immediately showed the scoring ability that made him an intriguing prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Thomas finished with 16 points, two rebounds and one steal, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range as Cleveland rallied to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-125 in overtime. His point total ranked third on the Cavaliers, behind Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

For a rookie making his first appearance in a regular-season NBA game, Thomas could hardly have asked for a more memorable introduction.

The Cavaliers needed every contribution they could get against a Minnesota team led by Anthony Edwards, who erupted for 47 points. Cleveland overcame a 15-point deficit before Mitchell delivered the go-ahead jumper in overtime, completing a comeback that handed the Timberwolves their first loss of the season.

Meleek Thomas on not playing at the start of the season:



“Stay ready and my moment will come. You can’t really keep a star in the closet for too long.”



He is such a demon man pic.twitter.com/vKJsX4Tj02 — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) October 27, 2026

Thomas was not the primary reason Cleveland won, but his perimeter shooting gave the Cavaliers another offensive weapon as they fought their way back into the game.

Thomas Wastes No Time Making an Impression

Thomas entered the game with 5:53 remaining in the first quarter and wasted little time finding his rhythm.

He scored eight points in the opening period, providing an immediate offensive boost off the bench. Rather than easing into the pace of the NBA, the rookie attacked his opportunities and knocked down shots from beyond the arc.

His four 3-pointers were particularly encouraging for a Cleveland team looking to develop young contributors while remaining competitive. Thomas has built much of his reputation around his perimeter shooting, and Monday's performance showed that skill can translate to the professional level.

Meleek Thomas tonight 🔥



16 PTS

6/10 FG

4/5 3PT pic.twitter.com/1U2U2rIuUW — Overtime (@overtime) October 27, 2026

The NBA's official draft profile highlighted Thomas' quick release, shooting versatility and ability to operate alongside a primary ball-handler. Those qualities could prove valuable on a Cavaliers roster featuring established offensive creators such as Mitchell and Harden.

Thomas' debut was also efficient. He needed only 10 field-goal attempts to reach 16 points, making it difficult for Cleveland to overlook the production he provided in his first opportunity.

One strong performance does not guarantee a permanent place in the rotation, but Thomas gave the coaching staff a compelling reason to consider giving him another opportunity.

From Fayetteville to Cleveland

Thomas arrived in the NBA after one season at Arkansas, where he developed into one of the Razorbacks' most productive scorers under John Calipari.

So proud of Meleek Thomas. He did not play for two games but was prepared for when his number was called!! Cleveland won in overtime and Meleek scored 16 points in an overtime win and went 4 of 5 from the three point line!



Two days ago my comment to him was to continue to… — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) October 27, 2026

The Pittsburgh native averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during the 2025-26 season. He shot 41.6% from 3-point range and 84.3% from the free-throw line, earning SEC All-Freshman Team recognition.

Thomas also showed he could produce in high-pressure situations. He scored a career-high 30 points against Missouri in Arkansas' regular-season finale and delivered multiple strong performances during the Razorbacks' postseason run.

His scoring ability helped make him a second-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. Cleveland selected Thomas with the 34th overall pick after acquiring his draft rights from Sacramento.

Dawg look at Meleek Thomas defense on LaMelo pic.twitter.com/e5HWwFLyYf — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) October 26, 2026

Thomas entered a different environment in Cleveland, where he must compete for opportunities alongside experienced NBA players. His first two games passed without him entering the floor, making Monday's appearance an important early test.

He responded with the kind of shooting display that made him productive in college.

Can Thomas Earn a Regular Role?

The biggest question following Thomas' debut is whether he can turn one impressive night into consistent playing time.

Cleveland has veteran options capable of handling the ball and creating offense, so Thomas will need to provide value beyond simply scoring. His ability to defend NBA-caliber guards, make quick decisions and remain effective when his shot is not falling will help determine how much the Cavaliers trust him.

“Everybody here needs to give Meleek Thomas a round of applause. That kid’s gonna be special!”



-Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/NfVTGAcJeS — McNeil (@REFLOG18) October 27, 2026

Still, perimeter shooting is a valuable skill, particularly for a young player who can space the floor around established scorers. Thomas demonstrated Monday that he can punish defenses when given opportunities, and his efficiency made his performance more significant than a high-volume scoring night.

The Cavaliers also have an incentive to develop their young talent while competing in the Eastern Conference. Thomas' age, shooting ability and experience playing alongside another high-usage guard at Arkansas give Cleveland reasons to continue evaluating his potential as a complementary offensive option.

There is plenty left for Thomas to prove. A single game cannot establish what his role will look like over an entire NBA season, and the challenge now is repeating that level of production against different opponents.

But the former Razorback has already made his first statement.

Meleek Thomas.



16 points. 6-10 FG. 4-5 3P. 2 rebounds. 1 steal. Cavs win.



Welcome to the league. pic.twitter.com/j9o6xSuoa3 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) October 27, 2026

Thomas went from waiting for his first regular-season minutes to scoring 16 points in a comeback victory, knocking down four 3-pointers along the way. For Arkansas fans following his professional career, it was an encouraging glimpse of what he might become in Cleveland.

The next step is earning another opportunity. After Monday night, Thomas has given the Cavaliers a reason to take a closer look.