Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 26

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost star Jalen Williams to a scary ankle injury on Sunday night, and they have a quick turnaround against the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker on Monday.

OKC remains a double-digit favorite at home, though Cason Wallace and big man Jaylin Williams also left Sunday’s game with injuries. So, are the Thunder in danger of losing their first game of the season?

Jaylin Williams (right wrist soreness) and Cason Wallace (left shoulder soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against the Clippers. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) October 26, 2026

The Suns may not be the team to pull off the upset, as they were blown out by Portland in their season opener before allowing 122 points in a win over Golden State. The Suns added Miles Bridges this offseason, but their frontcourt is dealing with a bunch of injuries. Mark Williams is out for this game and Oso Ighodaro is listed as doubtful.

The Thunder easily swept Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs last season, and oddsmakers still view the Thunder as title favorites early on in the 2026-27 campaign.

Here’s a breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction on Monday night.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +10.5 (-110)

Thunder -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Suns: +320

Thunder: -410

Total

220.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Suns vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, KSBI, Thunder App, Suns Live, NBA League Pass

Suns record: 1-1

Thunder record: 3-0

Suns vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Drew Timme – out

Mark Williams – out

Oso Ighodaro – doubtful

Thunder Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Suns vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting , I shared why I’m targeting SGA against this Suns defense:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a brutal turnaround on Monday against the Phoenix Suns after Jalen Williams (ankle) suffered a scary injury in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be asked to carry another massive workload in the 2026-27 season, and he’s taken 3-pointers at a higher rate, attempting 23 (7-for-23) through three games.

The Suns have struggled to defend the 3 this season, ranking 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 3s made per game. If SGA is going to attempt around five to seven 3-pointers per night, he’s worth a look to sink two against this defense.

Suns vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

It’s early in the 2026-27 season, so I don’t want to read too much into Phoenix’s blowout loss to Portland to open the season.

While I think the Suns are at best a play-in tournament team, I do think there is a path for them to cover against the banged-up Thunder on Monday night. OKC could be down multiple starters in Jalen Williams and Wallace, and the team already lost some depth pieces in trades in the offseason (Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe).

OKC remains one of the deepest teams in the NBA, but there is no easy way to replace Williams, who was an All-NBA selection in the 2024-25 season and a key piece to OKC’s title run.

The Thunder have won two of their three games by double digits this season, but this is a brutal turnaround with a short rotation. Bettors should consider taking the points, though it may be worth waiting to see OKC’s official injury report before deciding.

Pick: Suns +10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .